Prince Dube scores first goal for Azam FC

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE international football striker Prince Dube made a dream start to life at his new club Azam FC of Tanzania by rising from the bench to score his goal for the club in only his second appearance in a 1-0 triumph over Kinondoni Municipal Council FC at the Azam Complex Stadium Dar es Salaam Thursday.The 2014 Tanzanian champions Azam used the match to gauge the new signings as the team prepares for the 2020/21 Tanzania Mainland League season which resumes on September 6.The match was heading for a stalemate until Dube, playing in his second competitive match for Azam, scored in the 89th minute.The former Highlanders striker started the move when he made a good run on the right side all the way from the centre, fed the ball to former FC Platinum man, Obrey Chirwa before the Zambian back-heeled for Dube to fire past the KMC goalkeeper from close range.Dube was one of the three Zimbabwean exports in the Azam side to feature in the match with the duo of Bruce Kangwa and Never Tigere featuring in the starting eleven, while Dube was introduced in the 59th minute. Dube also rose from the bench to make his first appearance for the club on Sunday.After opening his scoring account, the Zimbabwean forward appears to have endeared himself with the Azam fans and also convinced coach, Aristica Cioaba that he was a worth signing after recently completing his move from Highlanders.Dube is hoping to use the move to Tanzania as a stepping stone to Europe.The former Zimbabwe Under-23 captain has attracted the attention of two unnamed clubs in France but could not make it to Europe for trials due to Covid-19-induced travel restrictions.He finally settled to play for Azam in Tanzania with part of the arrangement allowing him to travel to Europe when the France deals open up.Dube, s move to Tanzania is his second stint outside the country after a disappointing spell in South Africa where he struggled during stints with SuperSport United and Black Leopards before returning to Bosso last year.