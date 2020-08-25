Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Locked MDC Alliance MP bays for girlfriend's blood

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
AN MDC-ALLIANCE Member of Parliament (MP) from Bulawayo is baying for his long-time girlfriend's blood after it emerged at a prophet's shrine that she locked the MP's bedroom gun after sensing he wanted to terminate their affair.

According to a reliable source the MP's marriage had been on the brink of collapse since June last year. The matter has been troubling the legislator. The MP confided to his close friend in the city.

The MP's friend told B-Metro on condition of strict anonymity.

"So it happened that the MP stumbled on a love message on her phone when they were at a local lodge. After that the MP accused her of cheating on him. Somehow the girlfriend managed to explain her issue and the MP finally forgave her," said the source.

The source went on to say when the lady in question returned to Harare, the MP occasionally communicated with her. The girlfriend, however, would phone him regularly.

"After the WhatsApp message the MP was no longer interested in the affair and the girlfriend sensed it. In a bid to keep him when he was in Harare for parliament business the girlfriend hosted him, after that the two slept at the girlfriend's house. After some sex sessions she locked him. When he returned to Bulawayo he failed to have sex with his wife and that eventually caused a rift in his marriage," said the source.

In a bid to save his marriage from collapse the troubled MP tried to seek help from a traditional healer in Binga but nothing worked.

"It was terrible. Just imagine not having sex with your wife for a year! He sought help from a traditional healer in Binga but nothing changed. Prominent prophets in the city failed to unlock him," said the source.

The friend said after reading a story in this publication that there was a popular prophet called Mduduzi Dube who is fondly known as Black Elisha who unlocks fenced men the troubled legislator sought help from the prophet.

The MP reportedly drove to the prophet's place in the evening to avoid the prying eyes of the public.

"The prophet revealed to him the name of the woman who locked him and also revealed to him when the problem started. He was stunned," said the source.

The source said after the revelation the MP phoned his girlfriend accusing her of being a witch.

The lady in question stood her ground and shot back saying the MP was "useless in bed and failed to satisfy her". It is understood that the MP has vowed to beat her up and repossess all the things he bought her.

Contacted for a comment the MP fired a salvo: "Who told you about that? You B-Metro reporters have a tendency of poking your nose in the people's affairs. Why can't you write about developmental issues than this crap," he said before he terminated the call.

Prophet Black Elisha could neither deny nor confirm: "I cannot reveal the name of my patient. I'm surprised at why you are interested in the name of the MP. I have helped several high profile people suffering from several problems from all over the country but you have never bothered to call me about them."
Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cops, villagers flee businessman's 'goblins'

2 hrs ago | 831 Views

Sex panners invade mines

2 hrs ago | 579 Views

Prince Dube scores first goal for Azam FC

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

UK rejects request to compensate ex-Rhodesian soldiers

2 hrs ago | 634 Views

Mashaba calls for harsher action on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 982 Views

Man stabs estranged wife seven times

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

Sikhala video clips viewed in court

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

Stop using Gukurahundi to divide nation, says Mohadi

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Minister Soda fixes Hwange power unit, boosts supply

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

'Urban councils failing to contain corruption

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fast-tracks social media law

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zifa bans 2 officials

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe winning HIV/Aids war

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Ascot Stadium not being leased, council says

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

ZHRO Walk for Freedom

11 hrs ago | 1815 Views

'No one shall die on my journey to State House' - many have died already and for nothing, MDC sold-out

11 hrs ago | 5828 Views

Chadwick Boseman dies of colon cancer at 43

12 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Next-Gen Gaming Shaking Up Platform Exclusivity

22 hrs ago | 880 Views

Zuma accuses Ramaphosa of seeking 'white validation'

23 hrs ago | 3496 Views

Ramaphosa told to lead by example and resign

23 hrs ago | 5708 Views

Sikhala was arrested by 15 armed policemen

23 hrs ago | 4021 Views

State opposes Sikhala bail

23 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Econet mulls data bundle tariff adjustment

23 hrs ago | 2329 Views

Car rental company hired out abduction vehicle

23 hrs ago | 3280 Views

Chamisa's youths turn burial into a rally, threaten Zanu-PF councillors

23 hrs ago | 3579 Views

Hospital admissions down to 15%

23 hrs ago | 450 Views

Forex auction system has failed, claims Mashakada

23 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Mangudya's auction has made doubting Thomases believe…

24 hrs ago | 1984 Views

For there is no authority except from God

24 hrs ago | 517 Views

Creating in-roads for sustainable peace

24 hrs ago | 120 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days