Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Exams likely to spill into January

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT will this week announce the date when schools will reopen following an assessment done by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education on their preparedness to reopen under new conditions and health protocols.

Schools are likely to open in September, while public examinations would take place in December and January.

Exam dates will only be announced after the date schools will reopen has been determined.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Ambassador Cain Mathema told The Sunday Mail that consultations on the new term were ongoing.

"The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education got approval from Cabinet to start preparing for public examinations," he said.

"We are using experience from the June 2020 examinations, which went on well as there was no Covid-19 case that was detected. Our teams from the ministry are now consulting both private, public schools, as well as parents on the reopening of schools. We are meeting teachers' unions to consult on the dates. Later next week (this week), we will announce the dates of reopening of schools. However, we will be opening strictly for examinations."

Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje said public exams might possibly spill into January.

"Schools are likely to be opened in September and the announcement is probably to be made next week (this week)," he said.

"So, after they have made the announcement, we will then meet with the Ministry (of Primary and Secondary Education) and finalise how learners should catch up. Our thinking is examinations can start in December and overlap into January 2021.

"The Grade Seven examinations will be the first examinations since we are now through with preparing for them."

Some teachers' unions believe that it would be prudent for learners to write exams in February next year.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) president Dr Takafira Zhou said unions recently submitted their proposals.

"Government has been having consultations with school heads and conducting online surveys around the country on the preparedness of schools.

"We made a two-part proposal to Government for schools to be opened in September or October this year, then schools close in December; then we open early next year, with national examinations written in mid-February to March. Then instead of having three terms, we have two terms," he said.

"The other proposal is to have schools open in September or October and then we have a crash programme this year.

"However, the opening of schools will largely hinge on Government being able to provide adequate personal protective equipment (PPEs) to teachers and learners, as well as being able to provide structural requirements, more teachers and additional classrooms so that there is social distancing."

Educationist Dr Cephas Nziramasanga said although students had already lost a lot of learning time, it was important for them to have in-person classes for at least three months.  He, however, said there was need for Government to seriously consider continuous assessment as part of the learning system.

"Students have already lost over five months of learning, so they need about three months with the teachers before sitting for the exams," he said.

"Learning is done when student and teacher meet physically; that is why I do think online learning is fictitious and, besides, the majority of students do not have access to online learning.  So there is need for students to have time with the teachers before sitting for the exams.

"However, going forward Government should adopt continuous assessment, which was recommended in the Nziramasanga commission (of inquiry).

"It is a system that enables students to be tested while learning and this exerts less pressure on final examinations and would come in extremely handy in such situations.

"We have a lot of intelligent students that have been lost through final examinations."

Continuous assessments are part of the recommendations of the 1999 Commission of Inquiry on Education and Training.

Reopening schools has been a contentious subject around the world as the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic still looms.

South Africa recently reopened schools. However, teachers' unions have been calling for their closure owing to rising Covid-19 cases.

The Kenyan government recently resolved to close schools until January 2021, while final-year exams - usually taken in October and November – were cancelled.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

11 elephants found dead in Hwange

46 mins ago | 91 Views

Mzembi confirms Chamisa poison fears

1 hr ago | 484 Views

Zimbabwe mogul fights back in US$300k lawsuit

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Kamambo digs in

1 hr ago | 113 Views

'Cops' raid village

1 hr ago | 239 Views

November exams in February - teachers

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar interest in coaching Kaizer Chiefs

1 hr ago | 121 Views

No water for all Bulawayo suburbs

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa to launch issuance of documents in Gukurahundi affected areas

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Covid-19 triggers load shedding

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Lockdown brews teen pregnancies

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Coronavirus blocks ex-Wenela US$300m gratuities

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Donkey cart traders invade Bulawayo with cheap goods

1 hr ago | 66 Views

'We are our own saviours'

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Mangudya's auction has made doubting Thomases believe

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Price stability to force inflation down

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Those in glass houses shouldn't throw stones

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa okays key appointments

1 hr ago | 123 Views

ZACC seizes US$8m mansions, luxury cars

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Chasi excelled as Energy Minister, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 204 Views

Mungoshi dies

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Mercato: These nuggets to follow up!

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Cops, villagers flee businessman's 'goblins'

17 hrs ago | 4201 Views

Locked MDC Alliance MP bays for girlfriend's blood

17 hrs ago | 4393 Views

Sex panners invade mines

17 hrs ago | 3148 Views

Prince Dube scores first goal for Azam FC

17 hrs ago | 1248 Views

UK rejects request to compensate ex-Rhodesian soldiers

17 hrs ago | 2798 Views

Mashaba calls for harsher action on Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 5254 Views

Man stabs estranged wife seven times

17 hrs ago | 1855 Views

Sikhala video clips viewed in court

17 hrs ago | 2676 Views

Stop using Gukurahundi to divide nation, says Mohadi

17 hrs ago | 766 Views

Minister Soda fixes Hwange power unit, boosts supply

17 hrs ago | 1270 Views

'Urban councils failing to contain corruption

17 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fast-tracks social media law

17 hrs ago | 557 Views

Zifa bans 2 officials

17 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe winning HIV/Aids war

17 hrs ago | 296 Views

Ascot Stadium not being leased, council says

17 hrs ago | 141 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days