'We are our own saviours'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
LOCALS, and not foreigners, are the only ones who can help to grow the economy and achieve a relatively prosperous society in the next decade as envisioned by President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030, LEAD president Mrs Linda Masarira-Kaingidze has said.

She said it was time Zimbabweans join forces to recover the country's breadbasket status.

Government plans to grow agriculture into a US$8,2 billion sector by 2025.

"We all need each other in our diversity. It is time to fix Zimbabwe and make our country an economic giant (again). We cannot do that if we are always running to the West or East asking them to intervene on issues we can resolve amicably as brothers and sisters," said Mrs Masarira-Kaingidze.

Unity of purpose, she added, was key in resuscitating the country's economy.

The politician said she had advised some of the organisers of the July 31 demonstrations to seek dialogue rather than be confrontational.

"I had advised Jacob Ngarivhume to make the protests apolitical. There is no one who is not being affected by corruption; corruption is now engrained in almost every Zimbabwean and we need to have a more robust campaign that is inclusive and sincere."

Zimbabweans that are trashing their country on social media have an "identity crisis and lack of patriotism", she said.

"Trashing Zimbabwe on social media by Zimbabweans shows an aspect of identity crisis, lack of patriotism and also exhibits how some of our people are damaged.

"Zimbabwe is not the only country in the world that has socio-economic and political challenges.

"Some countries are in a worse off situation but you never see their citizens insulting their country on social media like that."

Source - sundaymail

