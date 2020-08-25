Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Donkey cart traders invade Bulawayo with cheap goods

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
DONKEY cart operators from Bulawayo's nearby peri-urban areas have invaded low-income suburbs in the city selling mostly cheap firewood and vegetables to hard-pressed residents.

The cart operators say business has been brisk since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown in March.

The operators, who are mostly from surrounding peri-urban areas of St Peters, Methodist and Sigola, have become a hit with the locals for their low prices compared to traditional traders.

"I sell firewood and garden manure. Since I started in April, business has been good. Garden manure is on high demand because most people are now spending their time doing gardening due to the lockdown. I sell a 50 kg bag of manure for R100," said Isaac Nkomo from St Peters.

Another donkey cart operator who only identified himself as Romeo said he specialises in selling all sorts of vegetables to the Bulawayo residents.

"I have got three carts which operate in Tshabalala, Sizinda and Nkulumane. In all these suburbs, I have got my regular clients whom I supply with various vegetables on credit and collect month-end. I also supply firewood. Since the start of the lockdown business has been good," he said.

But some residents are, however, not happy with the new informal traders and complain they leave their donkeys unattended to roam in the high-density streets during the night and graze in their residential yards.

"We are tired of donkeys which roam around our streets during the night. These unattended donkeys also cause a lot of accidents in the high-density suburbs. Our streets are now littered with donkey droppings everywhere," said Sandra Moyo, a Tshabalala resident.

The donkey operators normally bring their goods during the night to avoid arrest by the police.

The secretary of the Bulawayo United Residents Association (BURA) Samson Moyo said his organisation has on several occasions approached the city council over the issue and nothing had been done to stop the trade.

"We have reported these people to appropriate authorities on numerous occasions. They have now become a nuisance in the city. The donkeys are making noise during the night," he said.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

11 elephants found dead in Hwange

52 mins ago | 104 Views

Mzembi confirms Chamisa poison fears

1 hr ago | 546 Views

Zimbabwe mogul fights back in US$300k lawsuit

1 hr ago | 208 Views

Kamambo digs in

1 hr ago | 134 Views

'Cops' raid village

1 hr ago | 269 Views

November exams in February - teachers

1 hr ago | 202 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar interest in coaching Kaizer Chiefs

1 hr ago | 135 Views

No water for all Bulawayo suburbs

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Mnangagwa to launch issuance of documents in Gukurahundi affected areas

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Covid-19 triggers load shedding

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Lockdown brews teen pregnancies

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Coronavirus blocks ex-Wenela US$300m gratuities

1 hr ago | 53 Views

'We are our own saviours'

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Mangudya's auction has made doubting Thomases believe

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Price stability to force inflation down

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Those in glass houses shouldn't throw stones

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa okays key appointments

1 hr ago | 134 Views

ZACC seizes US$8m mansions, luxury cars

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Exams likely to spill into January

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Chasi excelled as Energy Minister, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Mungoshi dies

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Mercato: These nuggets to follow up!

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Cops, villagers flee businessman's 'goblins'

17 hrs ago | 4203 Views

Locked MDC Alliance MP bays for girlfriend's blood

17 hrs ago | 4395 Views

Sex panners invade mines

17 hrs ago | 3154 Views

Prince Dube scores first goal for Azam FC

17 hrs ago | 1248 Views

UK rejects request to compensate ex-Rhodesian soldiers

17 hrs ago | 2803 Views

Mashaba calls for harsher action on Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 5271 Views

Man stabs estranged wife seven times

17 hrs ago | 1856 Views

Sikhala video clips viewed in court

17 hrs ago | 2688 Views

Stop using Gukurahundi to divide nation, says Mohadi

17 hrs ago | 768 Views

Minister Soda fixes Hwange power unit, boosts supply

17 hrs ago | 1275 Views

'Urban councils failing to contain corruption

17 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fast-tracks social media law

17 hrs ago | 563 Views

Zifa bans 2 officials

17 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe winning HIV/Aids war

17 hrs ago | 297 Views

Ascot Stadium not being leased, council says

17 hrs ago | 142 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days