'Cops' raid village

by Staff reporter
EIGHT robbers, three clad in police uniforms, three in army uniform and two in civilian attire last week went on a robbing spree in Filabusi, stealing money, property and a car.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident which occurred in Siyaphambili Village on Tuesday night.

He said three of the suspects were wearing police uniforms, three in army regalia while two were in civilian attire. Asst Comm Nyathi said the gang fled with a vehicle which was later recovered after they had dumped it.

"I can confirm that we recorded a robbery case which occurred in Siyaphambili Village in Filabusi. The eight suspects went to three homesteads under the pretext of being members of the security forces. Three of them were in police uniform, another three were in army regalia while two were in civilian attire.

"They went to the first homestead where they took a vehicle which was later recovered after they dumped it in Mbalabala. They went to the second homestead where they stole R70 and proceeded to a third homestead where they stole US$700, R600, $200 and a solar battery before fleeing the scene," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said investigations were underway. He appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the police. He also urged members of the public to be wary of people that impersonated members of the security forces. Asst Comm Nyathi said if people were suspicious, they had to request identification.

Source - sundaynews

