11 elephants found dead in Hwange

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) is conducting investigations to establish the cause of death of eleven elephants in Pandamasue Forest located between Hwange and Victoria Falls.Zimbabwe which has the world's second largest population of elephants estimated at around 85 000 is conducting tests to establish the cause of death of eleven elephants in Pandamasue with preliminary investigations having ruled out poaching and cyanide poisoning.Samples taken from the carcasses have been sent to local laboratories for further investigations with results expected to be released soon.Zimparks Public Relations Manager Tinashe Farawo confirmed the development."We can confirm that eleven elephants were found dead in Pandamasue Forest between Hwange and Victoria Falls. We are investigating the cause of the death but we have already ruled out poaching and cyanide poisoning."According to the authority, the positioning of the dead animals' carcasses point to sudden deaths. The jumbos which were found close to water holes had their tasks intact.The death of eleven elephants in Zimbabwe, comes at a time neighbouring Botswana is still to establish the cause of mysterious death of 281 elephants in the Okavango Delta.Southern African countries have in the recent past raised concern over the increase in elephant population which poses a threat to the habitat.In 2019, a total of 200 elephants succumbed to drought in the country's largest game reserve, the Hwange National Park.