Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Freeze Zanu-PF bigwigs' assets, says SA politician

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
South African opposition politician Herman Mashaba yesterday called for the freezing of assets belonging to Zanu-PF officials in the neighbouring country.

Mashaba, who launched his new political party called action Sa, promised hard diplomacy to deal with what he called a crisis unfolding in Zimbabwe.

"We must adopt the strongest and harshest policies against an oppressive government, and not punish the people of Zimbabwe," he said.

"This should start by freezing the assets of Zanu-PF leaders in South Africa and banning them from entering our country until there is real reform in that beloved country."

Action SA plans to contest national elections, starting with local government polls next year.


Source - enca

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa 'running out of options'

2 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Car opens abductions can of worms

2 hrs ago | 991 Views

'Fake' letter causes havoc in MDC-T

2 hrs ago | 710 Views

Teachers to join protests

2 hrs ago | 539 Views

Khupe, Mwonzora face legal, political minefield

2 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Role of government and Matabeleland Collective under scrutiny

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe set to lose $1 billion in potential revenue

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Food crisis worsens in rural Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Informal traders dump Matabeleland Collective

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Autonomous drones to patrol SA's borders

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Talking to Chamisa is Mnangagwa's only viable option'

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

Roller-meal subsidy reviewed

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Tensions flare over Chinese miners in the Midlands

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

11 elephants found dead in Hwange

4 hrs ago | 450 Views

Mzembi confirms Chamisa poison fears

5 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Zimbabwe mogul fights back in US$300k lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 607 Views

Kamambo digs in

5 hrs ago | 459 Views

'Cops' raid village

5 hrs ago | 740 Views

November exams in February - teachers

5 hrs ago | 545 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar interest in coaching Kaizer Chiefs

5 hrs ago | 441 Views

No water for all Bulawayo suburbs

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Mnangagwa to launch issuance of documents in Gukurahundi affected areas

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

Covid-19 triggers load shedding

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Lockdown brews teen pregnancies

5 hrs ago | 246 Views

Coronavirus blocks ex-Wenela US$300m gratuities

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

Donkey cart traders invade Bulawayo with cheap goods

5 hrs ago | 229 Views

'We are our own saviours'

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mangudya's auction has made doubting Thomases believe

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

Price stability to force inflation down

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

Those in glass houses shouldn't throw stones

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa okays key appointments

5 hrs ago | 460 Views

ZACC seizes US$8m mansions, luxury cars

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

Exams likely to spill into January

5 hrs ago | 205 Views

Chasi excelled as Energy Minister, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 665 Views

Mungoshi dies

5 hrs ago | 343 Views

Mercato: These nuggets to follow up!

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Cops, villagers flee businessman's 'goblins'

21 hrs ago | 4339 Views

Locked MDC Alliance MP bays for girlfriend's blood

21 hrs ago | 4560 Views

Sex panners invade mines

21 hrs ago | 3300 Views

Prince Dube scores first goal for Azam FC

21 hrs ago | 1299 Views

UK rejects request to compensate ex-Rhodesian soldiers

21 hrs ago | 2901 Views

Mashaba calls for harsher action on Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 5748 Views

Man stabs estranged wife seven times

21 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Sikhala video clips viewed in court

21 hrs ago | 3088 Views

Stop using Gukurahundi to divide nation, says Mohadi

21 hrs ago | 869 Views

Minister Soda fixes Hwange power unit, boosts supply

21 hrs ago | 1430 Views

'Urban councils failing to contain corruption

21 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fast-tracks social media law

21 hrs ago | 598 Views

Zifa bans 2 officials

21 hrs ago | 220 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days