Freeze Zanu-PF bigwigs' assets, says SA politician

News / National

by Staff reporter

South African opposition politician Herman Mashaba yesterday called for the freezing of assets belonging to Zanu-PF officials in the neighbouring country.Mashaba, who launched his new political party called action Sa, promised hard diplomacy to deal with what he called a crisis unfolding in Zimbabwe."We must adopt the strongest and harshest policies against an oppressive government, and not punish the people of Zimbabwe," he said."This should start by freezing the assets of Zanu-PF leaders in South Africa and banning them from entering our country until there is real reform in that beloved country."Action SA plans to contest national elections, starting with local government polls next year.