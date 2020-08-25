Roller-meal subsidy reviewed

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) held an extraordinary general meeting last week, which among other issues reviewed the roller-meal subsidy programme and private grain imports targeting to provide food to vulnerable communities during the Covid-19-induced lockdown.The meeting, which was held online, also discussed elections for a new GMAZ national executive set to take place soon.GMAZ's national executive will meet this week and set the virtual election date.GMAZ members who attended the extraordinary meeting told the Standard, that they agreed that the Tafadzwa Musarara-led executive should be given a fresh three-year mandate.The current executives' term expired in June 2020, but the elections could not be held because of Covid-19 restrictions.The 105-member GMAZ has managed an over US$180 million grain facility under the government's command agriculture programme.