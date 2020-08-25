Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Autonomous drones to patrol SA's borders

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
State-owned company Sentech, which distributes broadcast signals for radio and television, is in the market for sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to patrol South Africa's borders.

Ultimately, its request to the market shows, Sentech hopes to create fleet of drones that can take off by themselves, figure out the details of their own flight path, communicate with one another and sensor towers on the ground, and alert human operators to anomalies that could mean an attempted illegal crossing or other incursion.

If that were to happen, it also wants the drones to be able to issue warnings automatically, along the lines of "move away from the boundary, you are entering a restricted area".

Meanwhile, back in a control room, operators would have access to live, high-definition video of what is going on, possibly augmented with data from sensors using everything from lasers to radar to create a detailed view of any event.

Some of those sensors will be on fixed towers between 15 metres and 45 metres high "similar to radio towers".

"The system should assist with identifying threats faster and allow operating personnel to instantly spot potential threats with confidence," says Sentech, with tracking of humans, cars, and "other objects".

Ideally, Sentech says, its drones will have a range of capabilities making them useful for applications that include "security and defence", but none of its detailed specifications speak to a weapons platform.


Source - Business Insider SA

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa 'running out of options'

1 hr ago | 351 Views

Car opens abductions can of worms

1 hr ago | 364 Views

'Fake' letter causes havoc in MDC-T

1 hr ago | 264 Views

Teachers to join protests

1 hr ago | 200 Views

Khupe, Mwonzora face legal, political minefield

1 hr ago | 389 Views

Role of government and Matabeleland Collective under scrutiny

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe set to lose $1 billion in potential revenue

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Food crisis worsens in rural Matabeleland

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Informal traders dump Matabeleland Collective

1 hr ago | 106 Views

'Talking to Chamisa is Mnangagwa's only viable option'

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Roller-meal subsidy reviewed

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Tensions flare over Chinese miners in the Midlands

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Freeze Zanu-PF bigwigs' assets, says SA politician

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

11 elephants found dead in Hwange

3 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mzembi confirms Chamisa poison fears

4 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Zimbabwe mogul fights back in US$300k lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 588 Views

Kamambo digs in

4 hrs ago | 441 Views

'Cops' raid village

4 hrs ago | 694 Views

November exams in February - teachers

4 hrs ago | 511 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar interest in coaching Kaizer Chiefs

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

No water for all Bulawayo suburbs

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Mnangagwa to launch issuance of documents in Gukurahundi affected areas

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Covid-19 triggers load shedding

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Lockdown brews teen pregnancies

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Coronavirus blocks ex-Wenela US$300m gratuities

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Donkey cart traders invade Bulawayo with cheap goods

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

'We are our own saviours'

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mangudya's auction has made doubting Thomases believe

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Price stability to force inflation down

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Those in glass houses shouldn't throw stones

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa okays key appointments

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

ZACC seizes US$8m mansions, luxury cars

4 hrs ago | 337 Views

Exams likely to spill into January

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Chasi excelled as Energy Minister, says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 558 Views

Mungoshi dies

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mercato: These nuggets to follow up!

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Cops, villagers flee businessman's 'goblins'

20 hrs ago | 4319 Views

Locked MDC Alliance MP bays for girlfriend's blood

20 hrs ago | 4519 Views

Sex panners invade mines

20 hrs ago | 3269 Views

Prince Dube scores first goal for Azam FC

20 hrs ago | 1290 Views

UK rejects request to compensate ex-Rhodesian soldiers

20 hrs ago | 2884 Views

Mashaba calls for harsher action on Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 5645 Views

Man stabs estranged wife seven times

20 hrs ago | 1894 Views

Sikhala video clips viewed in court

20 hrs ago | 2975 Views

Stop using Gukurahundi to divide nation, says Mohadi

20 hrs ago | 844 Views

Minister Soda fixes Hwange power unit, boosts supply

20 hrs ago | 1382 Views

'Urban councils failing to contain corruption

20 hrs ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fast-tracks social media law

20 hrs ago | 592 Views

Zifa bans 2 officials

20 hrs ago | 219 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days