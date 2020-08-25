Latest News Editor's Choice


Teachers to join protests

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) has started mobilising its members across the country to participate in tomorrow's protests organised by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU).

According to the organisers, the protests would be indefinite.

Artuz president Obert Masaraure said teachers were demanding a salary of US$520 per month or its equivalent in Zimbabwe dollars at the official rate.

"We have identified education offices as our workplace since schools are closed.

"We will be protesting against poverty and demanding US$520 as monthly salary from our employer,"he said. According to the ZCTU, the protests will mark the beginning of weekly demonstrations to be held every Monday. The protests are aimed at pushing employers to pay salaries in United States dollars.


Source - the standard

