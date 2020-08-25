'Fake' letter causes havoc in MDC-T

News / National

by Staff reporter

A LETTER allegedly exposing one of MDC-T interim secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora's aides as a police informer has become the latest source of infighting in the Thokozani Khupe-led party.The letter allegedly bearing Patson Murimoga's name was found in a vehicle that he uses for party business.Murimoga is one of the MDC-T officials, who challenged the late party leader Morgan Tsvangirai's decision to appoint Nelson Chamisa as vice-president alongside Elias Mudzuri.The letter, dated April 12, 2020 with an alleged ZRP stamp, is said to show that Murimoga and one Hillary Mupiwa were members of "ZRP headquarters intelligence active informers".It was allegedly meant to grant them free movement during the lockdown to slow down the spread of Covid-19.Murimoga yesterday denied being a police informer. He described the letter as fake.He said the addresses on the letter for both himself and Mupiwa were not theirs."And you also see the letter, it says we are active members yet we are given only four days to use the letter," he said. "This is a fake letter."Murimoga also dismissed claims that the vehicle in which the letter was found was being used to ferry food for youths loyal to Mwonzora.Murimoga said he supports Khupe while Mupiwa backs Mwonzora, but they remained friends.Murimoga is also Mwonzora's cosinger in their MDC album called Tsikamutanda.It is alleged the letter was recovered from the vehicle Murimoga and Mupiwa use.Mwonzora, who has previously been accused of working with state security agents to wrestle control of the party, was not picking phone calls yesterday.