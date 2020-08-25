Judge queries prosecution in Ngarivhume case

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGH Court judge Siyabona Msithu who is presiding over Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume's bail appeal following changed circumstances has queried the prosecution's reliance on the July 31 "movement" yet their case against him is built on the actual day of protest.Ngarivhume was last week denied bail by Harare regional magistrate Trynois Utahwashe after concurring with the State that his release would endanger public safety because July 31 was the commencement of a movement to remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa from power.He is accused of inciting the public to engage in the foiled July 31 demonstrations.However, Msithu noted that the premise of the State's allegations was based on the date and asked prosecutor Michael Reza to justify why he was not accepting the fact that July 31 has passed as a changed circumstance.He reserved judgment and advised parties to check with his assistant on Monday or Tuesday.