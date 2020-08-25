Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's govt rattled by Western countries' comments

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE ZIMBABWE government yesterday came out guns blazing, dismissing a statement made by western countries condemning alleged gross human rights violations saying they are being misled by the country's detractors.

This comes after the heads of mission of Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America said President  Emmerson Mnangagwa was failing the country.

Speaking to the Daily News yesterday, deputy Foreign Affairs minister David Musabayana said the issue is affecting the country.

"This is affecting the country because this false information will scare away investors and it will affect the country in terms of borrowing.  There is no evidence to what is being said they must bring evidence.

"The people in the opposition are giving false information to the embassies. We are communicating with those western countries because engagement is a process, we will continue to engage them.

"What they are saying it's just a narrative on social media. These are challenges of dealing with corruption. People will fight you and as you see our president is taking a tough stance against corruption so those who are implicated in corrupt activities are now fighting  the government.

"We are not panicking because I don't think that we have failed to deliver, the economy is stabilising and our currency is also stabilising so I think we are in the right direction.," Musabayana said.

The western countries said it is high time Zimbabwe government shifts from their blame game.
"Finally, the Zimbabwean people have the right to engage in dialogue to build a better future for their country. But the necessary discussions have so far been hindered by the unhelpful rhetoric and blame assigned to several groups, including diplomatic missions and non-state actors.

"We ask the government to move away from such language and instead deliver on its long promised reforms and reach across the divide…implemented to the benefit of all, and make a difference to the life of all Zimbabweans.

"We hope this government is able to deliver on its initial vision to live up to the commitments it made when it came to power. As before, we stand ready to provide support in response to meaningful progress on reforms," they added.
Mnangagwa is under growing pressure from long-suffering Zimbabweans over his government's failure to mend the country's broken economy.

Reflecting on his two years in office this week, the president said he was committed to improving the welfare of the populace and highlighted several projects that have been implemented under his watch.

"Two years ago today, I was inaugurated as your president. I vowed to serve Zimbabwe and its people so that we could move towards a more prosperous future . . . Zimbabwe is not without its challenges. But rest assured that myself and this Government are fully committed to improving our great nation for the benefit of all Zimbabweans . . . Brick-by-brick we will build Zimbabwe," he said.

Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF big shot appeals for sanity

1 hr ago | 487 Views

Chamisa's MDC comes under fire for corruption in local authorities

1 hr ago | 231 Views

Judge queries prosecution in Ngarivhume case

1 hr ago | 558 Views

Recalls hamper service delivery

1 hr ago | 123 Views

No to enforced disappearances, says ZimRights

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Dozens arrested over Nehanda artefacts

1 hr ago | 281 Views

Mnangagwa 'running out of options'

7 hrs ago | 5078 Views

Car opens abductions can of worms

7 hrs ago | 3548 Views

'Fake' letter causes havoc in MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 2566 Views

Teachers to join protests

7 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Khupe, Mwonzora face legal, political minefield

7 hrs ago | 3788 Views

Role of government and Matabeleland Collective under scrutiny

7 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe set to lose $1 billion in potential revenue

7 hrs ago | 968 Views

Food crisis worsens in rural Matabeleland

7 hrs ago | 206 Views

Informal traders dump Matabeleland Collective

7 hrs ago | 398 Views

Autonomous drones to patrol SA's borders

8 hrs ago | 393 Views

'Talking to Chamisa is Mnangagwa's only viable option'

8 hrs ago | 819 Views

Roller-meal subsidy reviewed

8 hrs ago | 479 Views

Tensions flare over Chinese miners in the Midlands

8 hrs ago | 402 Views

Freeze Zanu-PF bigwigs' assets, says SA politician

8 hrs ago | 357 Views

11 elephants found dead in Hwange

9 hrs ago | 621 Views

Mzembi confirms Chamisa poison fears

10 hrs ago | 2494 Views

Zimbabwe mogul fights back in US$300k lawsuit

10 hrs ago | 743 Views

Kamambo digs in

10 hrs ago | 582 Views

'Cops' raid village

10 hrs ago | 915 Views

November exams in February - teachers

10 hrs ago | 714 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar interest in coaching Kaizer Chiefs

10 hrs ago | 581 Views

No water for all Bulawayo suburbs

10 hrs ago | 569 Views

Mnangagwa to launch issuance of documents in Gukurahundi affected areas

10 hrs ago | 187 Views

Covid-19 triggers load shedding

10 hrs ago | 186 Views

Lockdown brews teen pregnancies

10 hrs ago | 316 Views

Coronavirus blocks ex-Wenela US$300m gratuities

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Donkey cart traders invade Bulawayo with cheap goods

10 hrs ago | 324 Views

'We are our own saviours'

10 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mangudya's auction has made doubting Thomases believe

10 hrs ago | 229 Views

Price stability to force inflation down

10 hrs ago | 210 Views

Those in glass houses shouldn't throw stones

10 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mnangagwa okays key appointments

10 hrs ago | 862 Views

ZACC seizes US$8m mansions, luxury cars

10 hrs ago | 563 Views

Exams likely to spill into January

10 hrs ago | 317 Views

Chasi excelled as Energy Minister, says Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Mungoshi dies

10 hrs ago | 559 Views

Mercato: These nuggets to follow up!

10 hrs ago | 49 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days