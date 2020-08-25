Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ARV shortage fears dismissed

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Natpharm has assured Zimbabweans on second regimen antiretroviral treatment that the current stocks which are low will be expeditiously replenished.

There had been concerns among those who take second line ARVs over the state of the country's inventory which has been affected by Covid-19.

In an interview, NatPharm board chairperson Dr Billy Rigava said work is already in progress to avoid a crisis.

"What we can tell the country is there is enough medication for those who are already on treatment and they should not panic as the medication will continue to be sourced. The people who manufacture the drugs are known and there is a relationship that just has to be improved to make sure the medication is there.

"So for those who are on line two ARVs which is largely procured by the fiscus, they should not panic as measures have been put in place to ensure we have the required medicines," Dr Rigava said.

About 1.4 million Zimbabweans are living with HIV and 88 percent are on treament.

An HIV drug regimen has three lines. The first is taken by most patients, especially those who seek treatment early after infection while the second (which is said to be running low) is more expensive and is given to people who are resistant to the first.

The third line is the most expensive and has harsh side effects. Last week, the National Aids Council (NAC) confirmed to the country that the country's second line antiretroviral medication needs urgent replenishment.

NAC chief executive Dr Bernard Madzima told our sister platform Zimpapers Television Network that they are hard at work with other stakeholders to ensure supplies reach a level that allows comfort.

"Regarding the stock status of ARVs, it remains not ideal we still have to make sure we have adequate stocks of the first line and second line drugs as well as paediatric formulations. So National Aids Council, together with the Ministry of Health and Child Care, NatPharm and our development partners, Global Fund and Pepfar we continue to engage to make sure there are stocks in the various health institutions. Because of the lockdown we are also encouraging our clients to collect drugs for at least three months, so that has also created a shortage added to Covid-19 challenges which has affected logistics," Dr Madzima said.

Meanwhile, City of Harare has begun a decentralised rollout of medication to people on antiretroviral treatment to minimise movement.

The council's director of Health Dr Prosper Chonzi said the idea is to ensure that despite the global challenges, people stay on medication.

"We want to reduce defaulting incidences because some of our clinic and hospitals are not fully operational due to strikes by health workers due to factors such as poor remunerations, lack of personal protective equipment, high Covid-19 infections among health workers," Dr Chonzi said.

Some of the ARVs refill centres include Dzivarasekwa 1 Hall, Mbare Hostel Clinic, GlenNorah 2 High, Warren Park Shops Magamba Hall, Mufakose Space near District Offices, Kuwadzana Extension Open Space, Glen Norah A Community Hall, Kambuzuma Section 2 Council Hall, Pazisengwe Open Ground, Highlands among others.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Beerhall turned into hospital

11 secs ago | 0 Views

Commuters swindled in tap-card scam

34 secs ago | 0 Views

Khupe to recall Bindura mayor, 8 councillors

57 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 recovery rate impressive

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Covid-19 creates birth certificate backlog

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwean bank escapes US sanctions

3 mins ago | 2 Views

EXCLUSIVE: 'Energy Mutodi was poisoned'

10 mins ago | 28 Views

Chamisa's MDC speaks on abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa

11 hrs ago | 2587 Views

Zanu-PF big shot appeals for sanity

13 hrs ago | 5107 Views

Chamisa's MDC comes under fire for corruption in local authorities

13 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rattled by Western countries' comments

13 hrs ago | 3432 Views

Judge queries prosecution in Ngarivhume case

13 hrs ago | 3914 Views

Recalls hamper service delivery

13 hrs ago | 886 Views

No to enforced disappearances, says ZimRights

13 hrs ago | 799 Views

Dozens arrested over Nehanda artefacts

13 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Mnangagwa 'running out of options'

19 hrs ago | 7225 Views

Car opens abductions can of worms

19 hrs ago | 4420 Views

'Fake' letter causes havoc in MDC-T

19 hrs ago | 3240 Views

Teachers to join protests

19 hrs ago | 2638 Views

Khupe, Mwonzora face legal, political minefield

19 hrs ago | 5353 Views

Role of government and Matabeleland Collective under scrutiny

19 hrs ago | 639 Views

Zimbabwe set to lose $1 billion in potential revenue

19 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Food crisis worsens in rural Matabeleland

19 hrs ago | 324 Views

Informal traders dump Matabeleland Collective

19 hrs ago | 499 Views

Autonomous drones to patrol SA's borders

19 hrs ago | 590 Views

'Talking to Chamisa is Mnangagwa's only viable option'

19 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Roller-meal subsidy reviewed

19 hrs ago | 689 Views

Tensions flare over Chinese miners in the Midlands

19 hrs ago | 685 Views

Freeze Zanu-PF bigwigs' assets, says SA politician

19 hrs ago | 776 Views

11 elephants found dead in Hwange

21 hrs ago | 840 Views

Mzembi confirms Chamisa poison fears

21 hrs ago | 3944 Views

Zimbabwe mogul fights back in US$300k lawsuit

21 hrs ago | 892 Views

Kamambo digs in

21 hrs ago | 734 Views

'Cops' raid village

21 hrs ago | 1121 Views

November exams in February - teachers

21 hrs ago | 929 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar interest in coaching Kaizer Chiefs

21 hrs ago | 720 Views

No water for all Bulawayo suburbs

21 hrs ago | 900 Views

Mnangagwa to launch issuance of documents in Gukurahundi affected areas

21 hrs ago | 212 Views

Covid-19 triggers load shedding

22 hrs ago | 255 Views

Lockdown brews teen pregnancies

22 hrs ago | 443 Views

Coronavirus blocks ex-Wenela US$300m gratuities

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Donkey cart traders invade Bulawayo with cheap goods

22 hrs ago | 504 Views

'We are our own saviours'

22 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mangudya's auction has made doubting Thomases believe

22 hrs ago | 298 Views

Price stability to force inflation down

22 hrs ago | 255 Views

Those in glass houses shouldn't throw stones

22 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mnangagwa okays key appointments

22 hrs ago | 1216 Views

ZACC seizes US$8m mansions, luxury cars

22 hrs ago | 748 Views

Exams likely to spill into January

22 hrs ago | 441 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days