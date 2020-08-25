Latest News Editor's Choice


Beerhall turned into hospital

by Staff reporter
Tatenda Tavern in Chitungwiza's Unit H suburb is to be converted into an infectious diseases hospital, not just for the present Covid-19 pandemic, but to give the town its own facility for any other disease outbreaks and treatment of resistant tuberculosis patients.

Chitungwiza Municipality is now seeking a suitable partner to develop the beerhall site.

The town is the third most populous local authority in the country and lacks a proper isolation medical centre. Acting Chitungwiza town clerk Mrs Evangelista Machona on Friday said every town is required to have an infectious diseases hospital so that communicable conditions are not brought into the main hospital.

Heath Services director Dr Tonderai Kasu said the beerhall is being turned into the municipality's fifth medical centre.

"There has long been a need for Chitungwiza to have its own infectious diseases hospital in order to ensure adequate management of multi-drug resistant tuberculosis patients," he said.

"Given that Chitungwiza has also experienced multiple and recurrent cholera outbreaks, having our own infectious diseases hospital would adequately capacitate us to deal with any such future disease outbreaks."

Dr Kasu said considering the close proximity of Chitungwiza to the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, a good and well equipped infectious diseases hospital could also serve as the first line of defence for the whole country.

He said the town has since called for expressions of interest for partners to develop the Tatenda Tavern site into a modern medical facility as part of the municipality's urban renewal agenda.

Chitungwiza mayor Councillor Lovemore Maiko said the programme is part of the town's urban renewal projects meant to transform the infrastructure.

"The building of a state-of-the-art infectious diseases hospital in our town is a step in the right direction and its part of our desire to have world-class health delivery system," he said. Chitungwiza Residents Trust director Ms Alice Kuveya hailed the move.

"Most beerhalls in Chitungwiza are loss-making. Converting the beerhall into a health facility will actually increase access to health in our town," she said.

"We don't have medication at all health facilities in the town and they are all dilapidated with old toilets. We hope all council buildings are going to be used for the benefit of all residents."

Chitungwiza Progressive Residents Association secretary-general Mr Gift Kurupati said the beerhall conversion was a welcome move.

"The hospital must serve the community. If it is the council running it, then it is going to be cheaper," he said.

Chitungwiza and Manyame Rural Residents Association acting director Mr Brighton Kanyama said the proposed project is a step in the right direction and hoped that the tendering process will be transparent.

Source - the herald

