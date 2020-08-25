Latest News Editor's Choice


Photo of ZRP officer drinking Chibuku in uniform being investigated

by Staff reporter
16 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating the authenticity of a photograph of a man, in ZRP uniform, holding what appears to be a Chibuku scud.

"We are currently investigating the authenticity and origin of the picture to determine the identity of the person in the photograph as well as when and where the picture was taken.

"Such behaviour by any ZRP member is unacceptable and it is condemned in strongest terms by police management.

"As soon as the investigation is concluded and the picture authenticated, the member will be subjected to internal disciplinary procedures.

"We are appealing anyone who has any information about this picture to contact the ZRP."



