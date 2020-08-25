Latest News Editor's Choice


Zifa targets broadcast deal

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
THE Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) is working on getting a broadcasting partner that will also benefit the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The PSL has not had television coverage since their marriage with SuperSport ended two years ago.

And to ensure topflight clubs also get revenue from television rights, while marketing players in regional and international markets, the Felton Kamambo-led Zifa board is making strides to lure a foreign broadcaster, whose name has not be disclosed.

In an interview, Zifa president Felton Kamambo confirmed their intentions to lure a broadcasting partner, though he said negotiations were still at early stages.

Earlier this year, Kamambo's deputy Philemon Machana revealed that Zifa had requested Fifa to organise the marketing of national team matches to broadcasters.

Kamambo also revealed Zifa's intention to buy an outside broadcasting (OB) van.

"At the moment we cannot disclose the name of the potential partner, but the project of buying a broadcasting van has been on our cards for a long time and we have engaged Fifa on the issue," he said.

"We said we need our football to be broadcast though we are still on the infancy stage of the negotiations. We are talking and if all goes well we will have a draft contract and at the same time they will look at that.

"The bottom line, is that we want it to benefit mainly our PSL, just like the same arrangement in Zambia where every year a topflight club is getting about US$20 000.

"More importantly we wanted to have our OB van so that they can broadcast using the van we own."

He added: "More details will be provided but this is something we are seriously considering and if PSL have arrangements, it will still be fine for them to use our broadcasting van which will be more cheaper than anyone else."

The local league was suspended this year because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, while the national team will get back to action in November as it resumes the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with matches against Algeria.

Meanwhile, Kamambo said there would be no friendly matches for the team ahead of the Algeria clashes due to logistical issues mainly because of the lockdown.

Last week, Fifa relaxed player release conditions for clubs ahead of next month's international window.

Under the rules, clubs can choose not to release players for national teams if the country they will be travelling to has got quarantine conditions.

Zifa is praying that the rule would be scrapped ahead of the November window.

