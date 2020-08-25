Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cyrene settlers served with eviction order 17 years later

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
OVER 500 illegal settlers at the Anglican Church-owned Cyrene Farm in Figtree, Matabeleland South, were on Wednesday served with a 2003 High Court order directing them to vacate the property within seven days.

The High Court in 2003 directed that the settlers be evicted, but the deputy sheriff, under unclear circumstances, did not serve the order.

According to church officials, the deputy sheriff together with the church lawyers finally served the eviction papers to the settlers on Wednesday, two decades after the farm was occupied at the height of the chaotic land reform programme in 2000.

The order granted by High Court judge Justice George Chiweshe reads: "The respondents and any persons claiming through them as well as other persons presently in unlawful occupation of Cyrene Farm, Figtree, be and are hereby ordered to vacate Cyrene Farm together with all their property and possessions immediately upon service of this order, failing which the deputy sheriff of Bulawayo with the assistance of officer-in-charge Figtree are hereby authorised and directed to evict the respondents."

Church authorities were concerned about the new wave of invasions as settlers were encroaching onto the church's Cyrene High School grounds.

Officials said if the settlers did not leave the farm by Wednesday next week, a forced ejection would be conducted in accordance with the court order.

Farm workers and church officials said of late, the invasions had escalated, with the settlers allegedly vandalising fencing material and destroying the environment as they pan for gold.

Church authorities recently appealed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to intervene and stop what they described as lawlessness and wanton illegal occupation of Cyrene Farm.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele recently urged the church to secure a court order so that police could assist them with evictions.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Jonathan Moyo reveals his failed personal mission in ZANU PF government

5 mins ago | 11 Views

AFDB to host swearing ceremony for newly elected President

22 mins ago | 31 Views

Gwanda Mayor; all Councilors defect to Thokozani Khupe

58 mins ago | 465 Views

Zimbabwe Ambassador to Israel denies having links with NIKUV

1 hr ago | 348 Views

Khupe has gone offside on PRs: Mupambi

2 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Zimbabwe babies born after 30 March will not get birth certificates

2 hrs ago | 1336 Views

MDC's Tendai Masotsha speaks out on Tawanda Muchehiwa abduction saga

2 hrs ago | 1614 Views

Chamisa aligned MDC Alliance chair implicated in Muchehiwa's abduction

2 hrs ago | 849 Views

Mnangagwa making Zimbabwe unsafe for citizens

2 hrs ago | 964 Views

Forensic audit exposes massive NRZ fraud

2 hrs ago | 535 Views

Mugabe's minister in land row

2 hrs ago | 881 Views

'No salary review, no schools opening'

2 hrs ago | 893 Views

Mnangagwa can't lead Gukurahundi reburials, says Survivor

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Denials of a crisis don't wash it away

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zifa targets broadcast deal

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Demand for cement continues to soar, says PPC

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Photo of ZRP officer drinking Chibuku in uniform goes viral

3 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Mohadi is too shallow-minded - MLF

3 hrs ago | 563 Views

RBZ to settle gold miners' outstanding payments

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Cyberspace new frontier for US regime change agenda

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Coordinated attacks as weapons to destabilise Mnangagwa's gov't

3 hrs ago | 436 Views

Beerhall turned into hospital

3 hrs ago | 371 Views

Commuters swindled in tap-card scam

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Khupe to recall Bindura mayor, 8 councillors

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

ARV shortage fears dismissed

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 recovery rate impressive

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Covid-19 creates birth certificate backlog

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwean bank escapes US sanctions

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

EXCLUSIVE: 'Energy Mutodi was poisoned'

3 hrs ago | 2729 Views

Chamisa's MDC speaks on abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa

14 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Zanu-PF big shot appeals for sanity

16 hrs ago | 5827 Views

Chamisa's MDC comes under fire for corruption in local authorities

16 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rattled by Western countries' comments

16 hrs ago | 3946 Views

Judge queries prosecution in Ngarivhume case

16 hrs ago | 4357 Views

Recalls hamper service delivery

16 hrs ago | 982 Views

No to enforced disappearances, says ZimRights

16 hrs ago | 841 Views

Dozens arrested over Nehanda artefacts

16 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Mnangagwa 'running out of options'

22 hrs ago | 7719 Views

Car opens abductions can of worms

22 hrs ago | 4692 Views

'Fake' letter causes havoc in MDC-T

22 hrs ago | 3392 Views

Teachers to join protests

22 hrs ago | 2775 Views

Khupe, Mwonzora face legal, political minefield

22 hrs ago | 5819 Views

Role of government and Matabeleland Collective under scrutiny

22 hrs ago | 665 Views

Zimbabwe set to lose $1 billion in potential revenue

22 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Food crisis worsens in rural Matabeleland

22 hrs ago | 346 Views

Informal traders dump Matabeleland Collective

22 hrs ago | 530 Views

Autonomous drones to patrol SA's borders

22 hrs ago | 658 Views

'Talking to Chamisa is Mnangagwa's only viable option'

22 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Roller-meal subsidy reviewed

22 hrs ago | 781 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days