MDC's Tendai Masotsha speaks out on Tawanda Muchehiwa abduction saga

by Mandla Ndlovu

Suspended MDC Bulawayo Chairlady Tendai Masotsha has denied allegations that she worked with the dreaded Ferret Team to coordinated the abduction of journalist and Activist Tawanda Muchehiwa on July 30.Speaking to Studio 7 on Sunday, Masotsha said she was also a victim of abduction on the same day.Masotsha said on the day of Tawanda's abduction she was taken to the police station together with Tawanda's relatives.She narrates that she was released from CID Law and Order at 7 PM. While standing outside the door of the police station, she was abducted by police officers and thrown inside a cream kombi with tinted windows.After driving for 25 minutes, she was taken to a bush where the police officers tortured her before dropping her close to her residence at 4 AM the following day.Listen to the interview below: