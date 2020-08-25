Zimbabwe babies born after 30 March will not get birth certificates

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

State media has reported that Zimbabwean babies born after the 30th of March 2020 are not being issued with birth certificates due to the Covid-19 restrictions.Acting Registrar General Mr Henry Machiri was quoted saying parents need not to worry as every unregistered birth will be tracked as soon as the circumstances allow."Covid-19 negatively affected issuance of birth certificates. Due to Government measures that were put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19, only issuance of burial orders was considered an essential service while other services were temporarily suspended." Mr Machiri said. "Birth registration is currently low since the offices are not open to the public for birth registration except for emergency cases."Once the restrictions are lifted, the department will put in place measures to ensure that all births that occurred during the lockdown and all unregistered births born before the period are registered."