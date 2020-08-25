Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe babies born after 30 March will not get birth certificates

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
State media has reported that Zimbabwean babies born after the 30th of March 2020 are not being issued with birth certificates due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Acting Registrar General Mr Henry Machiri was quoted saying parents need not to worry as every unregistered birth will be tracked as soon as the circumstances allow.

"Covid-19 negatively affected issuance of birth certificates. Due to Government measures that were put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19, only issuance of burial orders was considered an essential service while other services were temporarily suspended." Mr Machiri said. "Birth registration is currently low since the offices are not open to the public for birth registration except for emergency cases.

"Once the restrictions are lifted, the department will put in place measures to ensure that all births that occurred during the lockdown and all unregistered births born before the period are registered."



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Gwanda Mayor; all Councilors defect to Thokozani Khupe

16 mins ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe Ambassador to Israel denies having links with NIKUV

32 mins ago | 136 Views

Khupe has gone offside on PRs: Mupambi

57 mins ago | 488 Views

MDC's Tendai Masotsha speaks out on Tawanda Muchehiwa abduction saga

2 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Chamisa aligned MDC Alliance chair implicated in Muchehiwa's abduction

2 hrs ago | 583 Views

Mnangagwa making Zimbabwe unsafe for citizens

2 hrs ago | 628 Views

Forensic audit exposes massive NRZ fraud

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Mugabe's minister in land row

2 hrs ago | 613 Views

'No salary review, no schools opening'

2 hrs ago | 644 Views

Cyrene settlers served with eviction order 17 years later

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mnangagwa can't lead Gukurahundi reburials, says Survivor

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Denials of a crisis don't wash it away

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zifa targets broadcast deal

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Demand for cement continues to soar, says PPC

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Photo of ZRP officer drinking Chibuku in uniform goes viral

2 hrs ago | 889 Views

Mohadi is too shallow-minded - MLF

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

RBZ to settle gold miners' outstanding payments

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Cyberspace new frontier for US regime change agenda

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Coordinated attacks as weapons to destabilise Mnangagwa's gov't

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

Beerhall turned into hospital

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Commuters swindled in tap-card scam

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

Khupe to recall Bindura mayor, 8 councillors

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

ARV shortage fears dismissed

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 recovery rate impressive

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Covid-19 creates birth certificate backlog

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwean bank escapes US sanctions

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

EXCLUSIVE: 'Energy Mutodi was poisoned'

3 hrs ago | 2091 Views

Chamisa's MDC speaks on abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa

13 hrs ago | 2860 Views

Zanu-PF big shot appeals for sanity

15 hrs ago | 5688 Views

Chamisa's MDC comes under fire for corruption in local authorities

15 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rattled by Western countries' comments

15 hrs ago | 3858 Views

Judge queries prosecution in Ngarivhume case

15 hrs ago | 4278 Views

Recalls hamper service delivery

15 hrs ago | 966 Views

No to enforced disappearances, says ZimRights

15 hrs ago | 836 Views

Dozens arrested over Nehanda artefacts

15 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Mnangagwa 'running out of options'

21 hrs ago | 7631 Views

Car opens abductions can of worms

21 hrs ago | 4617 Views

'Fake' letter causes havoc in MDC-T

21 hrs ago | 3353 Views

Teachers to join protests

21 hrs ago | 2752 Views

Khupe, Mwonzora face legal, political minefield

21 hrs ago | 5751 Views

Role of government and Matabeleland Collective under scrutiny

21 hrs ago | 660 Views

Zimbabwe set to lose $1 billion in potential revenue

21 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Food crisis worsens in rural Matabeleland

21 hrs ago | 340 Views

Informal traders dump Matabeleland Collective

22 hrs ago | 523 Views

Autonomous drones to patrol SA's borders

22 hrs ago | 639 Views

'Talking to Chamisa is Mnangagwa's only viable option'

22 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Roller-meal subsidy reviewed

22 hrs ago | 756 Views

Tensions flare over Chinese miners in the Midlands

22 hrs ago | 765 Views

Freeze Zanu-PF bigwigs' assets, says SA politician

22 hrs ago | 843 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days