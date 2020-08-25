News / National
Khupe has gone offside on PRs: Mupambi
The leader of #ThisConstitution Abigail Mupambi has accused MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe who is reportedly set to replace Thabitha Khumalo as a leader of the opposition in parliament of wanting too much and getting offside.
Mupambi who eyed the Bubi proportional representation for MDC in the run-up to the 2018 elections said Khupe is likely to face resistance from her own Allies if he insists on taking over the PR position in parliament.
"There is nothing wrong with replacing the recalled PR candidates following the SC constitutional order and the recalls. But for Dr Khupe the person it's not correct...it is disturbing to have her now as an MP," she said.
"PR /Senate vacant posts can only be replaced by those who contested in the Previous elections as PR candidates after successfully going through nomination court due processes representing the very constituencies."
Mupambi said Khupe sailed through the 2018 nomination as a Presidential Candidate, not PR MP candidate.
"So for her to lower down simply because there is now such a vacant it's a sign of lack of discipline. Sorry to say so. But it can easily be spelt as fraud. Why, because the PR candidates from both the MDC T then and MDC A lists are still existing and Valid," Mupambi said.
"Those are the people with the mandate to represent their respective constituencies should a vacancy arise. Why would a presidential Candidate grab such a position?"
"We are bound with the values and principles. Leaders must lead by example."
Mupambi said she is on the PR list Matabeleland North under MDC A now all MDC.
"I would second anyone on the list to rightfully occupy such posts since it is the correct thing to do . It is that which is just," she said.
