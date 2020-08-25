Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe Ambassador to Israel denies having links with NIKUV

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The recently appointed Honorary Consul of Zimbabwe in Israel Ronny Levy Musan has denied allegations that he is linked to Nikuv International Projects a company that was contracted to rig the 2013  elections in Zimbabwe.

Posting on Twitter, Musan said, "I have been receiving terrible messages from some people in Zimbabwe... I want to clarify. I do not have any connection to NIKUV company. Do not know them and do not know who they are!!! I am here to help and serve all citizens of Zimbabwe regardless of any political group!"


Musan added that his job is to strengthen the diplomatic and economic ties between the countries to help Zimbabwe.

Nikuv in Hebrew means poking a hole or punching. In 2013 the company was given US$13 million to assist in populating the roll, computing figures and modelling the results before and during elections to counter unfavourable voting outcomes in major cities.

security minutes leaked by former cabinet minister Walter Mzembi below:

OPERATIONAL PARAMETERS

Voters Roll

The meeting received positive feedback from Dir (Internal) DT Nhepera who was tasked with overseeing the updating of the voter's roll by Nikuv Projects.

Director Nhepera in agreement with the party commissariat headed by (AVM) H Muchena and retired Director (counter) S Nyanungo chose Nikuv International Projects basing on their excellent record since 2002.

Nikuv international Projects will assist in populating the roll, computing figures and modelling the results before and during elections to counter unfavourable voting outcomes in major cities for USD13m payable in instalments.

Col T. Dube will coordinate and facilitate resources from Anjin Pvt Ltd and Zimbabwe Defence Industries and while col Mhonda will coordinate resources pledged by Sino Zimbabwe. Retired R. Mhlanga pledged Mbada Diamond's assistance to Zim 1.

The meeting noted the financial support from Mr Sam Pa, John Moxon, and President Nguema towards election. More pledges are expected within time.

Candidates

In light of the March 2008 "Bhora Musango" rebellion wide and sweeping Counter Intelligence Consultations informed the following decisions on candidates.

1. To technically support serving and former security members to contest ahead of civilian candidates whose in discipline cost the party

2. Extra handling in extra financial support be given to security candidates ahead of primary elections.
3. Swift neutralisation of civilian candidates who appeared in the "Bhora Musango" blacklist before or immediately after primaries.

4. Party provincial chairpersons and their Political Commissars who went to China last year for Political, security training must convene Provincial Coordinating Committee meetings in the coming two weeks to vet all political potential party candidates in conjunction with the President's Office.

5. Those appearing in the Match 2008 "Bhora Musango" blacklist during the recent elections should be disqualified from contesting.

6. The following civilian candidates must be STOPPED from representing the party Edward Chindori Chininga, Paddy Zhanda, Elias Musakwa, Silvester Nguni, Walter Mzembi, and Phinias Chihota.

Cyber Campaign

The meeting noted that machines to counter and favourable feeds from individuals and institutions have been successfully installed with resources from POTRAZ and ZINARA



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Jonathan Moyo reveals his failed personal mission in ZANU PF government

10 mins ago | 49 Views

AFDB to host swearing ceremony for newly elected President

27 mins ago | 37 Views

Gwanda Mayor; all Councilors defect to Thokozani Khupe

1 hr ago | 528 Views

Khupe has gone offside on PRs: Mupambi

2 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Zimbabwe babies born after 30 March will not get birth certificates

2 hrs ago | 1403 Views

MDC's Tendai Masotsha speaks out on Tawanda Muchehiwa abduction saga

2 hrs ago | 1659 Views

Chamisa aligned MDC Alliance chair implicated in Muchehiwa's abduction

2 hrs ago | 869 Views

Mnangagwa making Zimbabwe unsafe for citizens

2 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Forensic audit exposes massive NRZ fraud

2 hrs ago | 547 Views

Mugabe's minister in land row

2 hrs ago | 898 Views

'No salary review, no schools opening'

2 hrs ago | 918 Views

Cyrene settlers served with eviction order 17 years later

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa can't lead Gukurahundi reburials, says Survivor

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Denials of a crisis don't wash it away

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zifa targets broadcast deal

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Demand for cement continues to soar, says PPC

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Photo of ZRP officer drinking Chibuku in uniform goes viral

3 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Mohadi is too shallow-minded - MLF

3 hrs ago | 577 Views

RBZ to settle gold miners' outstanding payments

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Cyberspace new frontier for US regime change agenda

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Coordinated attacks as weapons to destabilise Mnangagwa's gov't

3 hrs ago | 444 Views

Beerhall turned into hospital

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

Commuters swindled in tap-card scam

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

Khupe to recall Bindura mayor, 8 councillors

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

ARV shortage fears dismissed

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 recovery rate impressive

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Covid-19 creates birth certificate backlog

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwean bank escapes US sanctions

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

EXCLUSIVE: 'Energy Mutodi was poisoned'

3 hrs ago | 2805 Views

Chamisa's MDC speaks on abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa

14 hrs ago | 2909 Views

Zanu-PF big shot appeals for sanity

16 hrs ago | 5835 Views

Chamisa's MDC comes under fire for corruption in local authorities

16 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rattled by Western countries' comments

16 hrs ago | 3955 Views

Judge queries prosecution in Ngarivhume case

16 hrs ago | 4366 Views

Recalls hamper service delivery

16 hrs ago | 986 Views

No to enforced disappearances, says ZimRights

16 hrs ago | 842 Views

Dozens arrested over Nehanda artefacts

16 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Mnangagwa 'running out of options'

22 hrs ago | 7729 Views

Car opens abductions can of worms

22 hrs ago | 4697 Views

'Fake' letter causes havoc in MDC-T

22 hrs ago | 3396 Views

Teachers to join protests

22 hrs ago | 2778 Views

Khupe, Mwonzora face legal, political minefield

22 hrs ago | 5827 Views

Role of government and Matabeleland Collective under scrutiny

22 hrs ago | 666 Views

Zimbabwe set to lose $1 billion in potential revenue

22 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Food crisis worsens in rural Matabeleland

22 hrs ago | 347 Views

Informal traders dump Matabeleland Collective

22 hrs ago | 530 Views

Autonomous drones to patrol SA's borders

22 hrs ago | 659 Views

'Talking to Chamisa is Mnangagwa's only viable option'

22 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Roller-meal subsidy reviewed

22 hrs ago | 785 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days