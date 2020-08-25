Gwanda Mayor; all Councilors defect to Thokozani Khupe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The MDC-T Acting National Spokesperson Leader Khaliphani Phugeni today (30/08/2020) met with Gwanda Municipality councilors in his capacity as the Standing Committee deployee to Matebeleland South Province. The meeting was also attended by the Mat South PR legislator Hon Lindiwe Maphosa and Provincial leaders. The councilors were led by His Worship the Mayor, Cllr Jastone Mazhale and his deputy Cllr Ponalo Maphala.



Gwanda Municipality has 6 MDC councilors and all of them attended the meeting. The deliberations mainly centred on;



1. Activating 2014 structures ;

2. Preparations for the Extra Ordinary Congress;

3. Party building and cohesion ;

4. Preparations for 2023.



The Acting National Spokesperson urged the councilors to remain united and shun divisive tendencies. He further called upon the councilors to join hands with him in rebuilding the party in Mat South. Leader Phugeni also disclosed to the councilors that he is prepared to go across the length and breadth of the province drumming up support for the party.



On their part, the councilors expressed gratitude at the initiative taken by the Acting Spokesperson to meet with them. The councilors further pledged their full loyalty to the party and expressed their desire to work very hard in mobilizing for a landslide victory in 2023.



In the next few days and weeks, the Acting Spokesperson will be engaging more deployees and party structures across Matebeleland South Province.

