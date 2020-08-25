Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gwanda Mayor; all Councilors defect to Thokozani Khupe

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance Gwanda Mayor Jastone Mazhale and his entire Council have defected from the Nelson Chamisa led entity to join the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T.

The councilors met with MDC-T Acting National Spokesperson Leader Khaliphani Phugeni on Sunday where they pledged their full loyalty to the party and expressed their desire to work very hard in mobilizing for a landslide victory in 2023.

Read the MDC-T minutes below:

The MDC-T Acting National Spokesperson Leader Khaliphani Phugeni today (30/08/2020) met with Gwanda Municipality councilors in his capacity as the Standing Committee deployee to Matebeleland South Province. The meeting was also attended by the Mat South PR legislator Hon Lindiwe Maphosa and Provincial leaders. The councilors were led by His Worship the Mayor, Cllr Jastone Mazhale and his deputy Cllr Ponalo Maphala.

Gwanda Municipality has 6 MDC councilors and all of them attended the meeting. The deliberations mainly centred on;

1.    Activating 2014 structures ;
2.    Preparations for the Extra Ordinary Congress;
3.    Party building and cohesion ;
4.    Preparations for 2023.

The Acting National Spokesperson urged the councilors to remain united and shun divisive tendencies. He further called upon the councilors to join hands with him in rebuilding the party in Mat South. Leader Phugeni also disclosed to the councilors that he is prepared to go across the length and breadth of the province drumming up support for the party.

On their part, the councilors expressed gratitude at the initiative taken by the Acting Spokesperson to meet with them. The councilors further pledged their full loyalty to the party and expressed their desire to work very hard in mobilizing for a landslide victory in 2023.

In the next few days and weeks, the Acting Spokesperson will be engaging more deployees and party structures across Matebeleland South Province.


Source - MDC-T

