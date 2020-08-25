Latest News Editor's Choice


AFDB to host swearing ceremony for newly elected President

by Stephen Jakes
2 mins ago | Views
The African Development Bank is hosting a swearing-in ceremony of its newly re-elected President, Dr Akinwumi A. Adesina, on Tuesday 1 September 9.00 am GMT.

AFDB in a statement yesterday said Dr Adesina has been re-elected to serve a second five-year term as President of the African Development Bank.

"He received the unanimous vote of all the Governors of the Bank on Thursday 27 August, the last day of the 2020 Annual Meetings. The swearing-in ceremony, which will be attended by Heads of States, Governors and external stakeholders, will be conducted in compliance with the COVID-19 pandemic-related social distance guidelines, and broadcast online," reads the statement.

"A globally-renowned development economist, World Food Prize Laureate and Sunhak Peace Prize Laureate, Dr Adesina has distinguished himself in driving a bold agenda to reform the Bank and accelerate Africa's development. He was first elected as President of the Bank on May 28, 2015."

Source - Byo24News

