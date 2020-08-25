Latest News Editor's Choice


Jonathan Moyo reveals his failed personal mission in ZANU PF government

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
Former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has revealed his failed personal mission that he undertook when he was in government.

Moyo said his major task was to dig up Gukurahundi secrets.

The former government spokesperson posted the following on Twitter:

MY FAILED personal mission in Govt from 2000-05 & 2013-17 was to get this CLASSIFIED INFORMATION:

*Names of 5th Brigade soldiers, #MID & #CIO officers who waylaid my father on 22/1/83, tortured & killed him.

*Reports of Chihambakwe & Dumbutshena Commissions. Came close in 2017!

Earlier this year, Moyo said his father was forced to dig his own grave under torture and shot several times in front of his family on 22 January 1983.


"On 22 January 1983, my father Melusi Job Mlevu was brutally murdered by Perence Shiri's Fifth Brigade and Mnangagwa's CIO.  They tortured him in front of his family; had him dig a shallow grave under torture, pumped bullets into his body & left the grave open!"



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days