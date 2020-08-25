Jonathan Moyo reveals his failed personal mission in ZANU PF government

MY FAILED personal mission in Govt from 2000-05 & 2013-17 was to get this CLASSIFIED INFORMATION:

*Names of 5th Brigade soldiers, #MID & #CIO officers who waylaid my father on 22/1/83, tortured & killed him.

*Reports of Chihambakwe & Dumbutshena Commissions.



Came close in 2017! pic.twitter.com/V3x3lPINpc