Mnangagwa to promote Fortune Chasi to Politburo?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is considering promoting embattled former Minister of Energy Advocate Fortune Chasi to the ZANU PF Politburo, party sources have alleged.A ZANU PF Central Committee member from Mashonaland Central who spoke to this reporter on condition of anonymity said, "The President may soon make a shock appointment of Cde Chasi to the Politburo where it is felt he can deliver best results. Information so far suggest that he might be made Spokesperson to replace Cde SK. There are others who suggest that he takes charge of the Commissariat department."The information comes a few days after Mnangagwa praised Chasi of being one of the hard working Ministers of Energy.Addressing farmers from Mazowe South constituency where Chasi, who was present at the event, is the local National Assembly representative Mnangagwa said, "This time the situation has greatly improved because we had uninterrupted power supply because of the hard work by the young man Chasi who was the minister of Energy at the time and we are thankful about that."After the event, Mnangagwa is said to have travelled with Chasi to his Pricabe Sherwood Farm for private discussions.