Zesa's daily power cuts worsen

ZESA through its ZETDC subsidiary announced the implementation of load shedding schedules lasting nearly 10 hours a day.Load curtailment will be exercised during the morning peak (0500hrs to 1000hrs) and evening peak (1600hrs to 2000hrs).This is due to the continued breakdown of two of its creaky electricity generation units at Kariba and Hwange. It also comes as one of the country's main source of power Eskom is experiencing challenges of its own, limiting its ability to export to Zimbabwe.