Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Abduction saga: MDC Alliance chair blames rivals within her party

by Staff reporter
11 secs ago | Views
MDC Alliance Bulawayo province women's assembly chairperson, Tendai Masotsha has pleaded her innocence in a case in which she is being accused of having a hand in the abduction last month of Tawanda Muchehiwa.

Masotsha was in the company Muchehiwa when the later was abducted by suspected armed state agents in Bulawayo last month.

She claimed charges brought against her that she was behind the kidnapping and torture of Muchehiwa at the hands of the state were trumped-up and blamed this on a smear campaign against her by rivals within her MDC Alliance and Zanu-PF.

Muchehiwa, a journalism student, was abducted at gunpoint in Bulawayo central business district while in the company of Masotsha organising for the foiled July 31 anti-corruption protests.

He was severely tortured by his captors at an unknown location and suffered kidney failure before being released following a ruling by a High Court judge who ordered his release within 72 hours.

Since Muchehiwa's abduction, Masotsha has been labelled a sell-out with the former doing little to exonerate her from blame.

However, she told NewZimbabwe.com weekend there was no reason for her to snitch on Muchehiwa as he was not even a member of the MDC Alliance.

"I was never part of what happened to Tawanda, I can testify and corroborate what happened to Tawanda but I was never part of it," she said.

"I have children as old as Tawanda. He is not a threat to my political ambitions; he is not even within our party structures. He is a student activist, there is virtually no reason for me to sell him out. Why would I do it, to what benefit?" she added.

"I have been labelled yet I am innocent, I am not even in any way involved in this and now I do not know what is going to happen to me. I am so disappointed. What I was doing was to actively participate in a demonstration for the people of Zimbabwe."

Masotsha believed the smear campaign against her emanated from both Zanu-PF and the MDC Alliance's factional fights.

"This is a tricky matter because the challenge here is that we have to realise Zanu-PF will never stop trying to divide us as the MDC Alliance. At the same time, we have internal factional fights than those who attempt to fight me directly.

"We have stayed for too long as an opposition party such that there are those who have lost hope and view a parliamentary or council seat as an achievement, some of those people are targeting my position with the hope of getting into parliament through proportional representation."

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zesa's daily power cuts worsen

1 min ago | 2 Views

Ignore ZCTU's 'politicised' lunch hour Demos'

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Chamisa, Khupe in fresh fight

5 mins ago | 6 Views

The future of restaurants where there's no touching

17 mins ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa to promote Fortune Chasi to Politburo?

2 hrs ago | 2578 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals his failed personal mission in ZANU PF government

3 hrs ago | 2785 Views

AFDB to host swearing ceremony for newly elected President

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

Gwanda Mayor; all Councilors defect to Thokozani Khupe

4 hrs ago | 2325 Views

Zimbabwe Ambassador to Israel denies having links with NIKUV

4 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Khupe has gone offside on PRs: Mupambi

4 hrs ago | 3205 Views

Zimbabwe babies born after 30 March will not get birth certificates

5 hrs ago | 3141 Views

MDC's Tendai Masotsha speaks out on Tawanda Muchehiwa abduction saga

5 hrs ago | 2851 Views

Chamisa aligned MDC Alliance chair implicated in Muchehiwa's abduction

5 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Mnangagwa making Zimbabwe unsafe for citizens

5 hrs ago | 1736 Views

Forensic audit exposes massive NRZ fraud

5 hrs ago | 920 Views

Mugabe's minister in land row

5 hrs ago | 1423 Views

'No salary review, no schools opening'

5 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Cyrene settlers served with eviction order 17 years later

5 hrs ago | 601 Views

Mnangagwa can't lead Gukurahundi reburials, says Survivor

5 hrs ago | 550 Views

Denials of a crisis don't wash it away

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zifa targets broadcast deal

5 hrs ago | 285 Views

Demand for cement continues to soar, says PPC

5 hrs ago | 361 Views

Photo of ZRP officer drinking Chibuku in uniform goes viral

5 hrs ago | 2525 Views

Mohadi is too shallow-minded - MLF

6 hrs ago | 926 Views

RBZ to settle gold miners' outstanding payments

6 hrs ago | 178 Views

Cyberspace new frontier for US regime change agenda

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Coordinated attacks as weapons to destabilise Mnangagwa's gov't

6 hrs ago | 588 Views

Beerhall turned into hospital

6 hrs ago | 535 Views

Commuters swindled in tap-card scam

6 hrs ago | 598 Views

Khupe to recall Bindura mayor, 8 councillors

6 hrs ago | 452 Views

ARV shortage fears dismissed

6 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 recovery rate impressive

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

Covid-19 creates birth certificate backlog

6 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwean bank escapes US sanctions

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

EXCLUSIVE: 'Energy Mutodi was poisoned'

6 hrs ago | 5035 Views

Chamisa's MDC speaks on abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa

16 hrs ago | 3028 Views

Zanu-PF big shot appeals for sanity

18 hrs ago | 6119 Views

Chamisa's MDC comes under fire for corruption in local authorities

18 hrs ago | 1610 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rattled by Western countries' comments

18 hrs ago | 4161 Views

Judge queries prosecution in Ngarivhume case

18 hrs ago | 4577 Views

Recalls hamper service delivery

18 hrs ago | 1031 Views

No to enforced disappearances, says ZimRights

18 hrs ago | 856 Views

Dozens arrested over Nehanda artefacts

18 hrs ago | 1577 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days