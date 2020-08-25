Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's military Presidium has brought economic growth, says Mohadi

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
VICE PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi has attributed what he found as economic success that Zimbabweans are enjoying to the impeccable military experience of the presidium led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mohadi said because of the presidium's military background, Zimbabwe was on a positive trajectory for economic growth.

Mnangagwa, Mohadi and co-vice president, Constantino Chiwenga all fought in the country's liberation struggle back in the 1970s.

After independence in 1980, Chiwenga held a senior position in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) while Mohadi joined government as minister.

Mnangagwa was appointed by the now late President Robert Mugabe to several ministerial posts including defence and state security.

However, Mugabe was removed from office in a military-backed coup in 2017 and was replaced by Mnangagwa.

"What we failed to achieve 38 years ago, we have done it. Maybe it goes to the fact that the people that are at the helm now in the presidium were once in the military high command," Mohadi said.

"We are all soldiers. If you want the best manager, it has been proven worldwide that you get a soldier."

Mohadi made the remarks last week while commissioning a new bridge in Chirumhanzu, Midlands province.

He said personnel in the armed forces was result-oriented and did not accept mediocrity.

Mohadi went on to describe government critics as "barking jackals".

"Don't look back to barking jackals. We don't mind. They can bark and bark until Jesus comes. A jackal can bark at the moon but the moon doesn't change its course. So, let those who can bark do so, it will never stop us until we have delivered," he said.

"The new dispensation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has received all sorts of criticism within and from without, but it has done.

"A lot of things, a lot of progress. If you don't get any brickbats it means you are doing nothing. If you are doing something people will always throw brickbats."

Mohadi also explained Zimbabwe was for citizens who are strong-willed, and not "faint-hearted".

"Zimbabwe is for the brave. It's not for the faint-hearted. It needs men and women who are strong, people who are focused, and this government is such. It is focused," he said.

He also threw potshots at Mugabe's administration for failing to deliver on some infrastructural projects some of which commenced in the early 1980s, but over 30 years later, had not been completed.

Mohadi served as Home Affairs Minister in Mugabe's government.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Another military group attacks Mozambique

25 mins ago | 226 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono is reportedly ill at Chikurubi maximum prison

37 mins ago | 466 Views

Sikhala goes to court in Bosso track suit

40 mins ago | 532 Views

'Zanu-PF VIPs sabotaging Mnangagwa'

1 hr ago | 747 Views

Zanu-PF's future on the line

1 hr ago | 346 Views

Abduction saga: MDC Alliance chair blames rivals within her party

1 hr ago | 274 Views

Zesa's daily power cuts worsen

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Ignore ZCTU's 'politicised' lunch hour Demos'

1 hr ago | 257 Views

Chamisa, Khupe in fresh fight

1 hr ago | 461 Views

The future of restaurants where there's no touching

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mnangagwa to promote Fortune Chasi to Politburo?

3 hrs ago | 4715 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals his failed personal mission in ZANU PF government

4 hrs ago | 3807 Views

AFDB to host swearing ceremony for newly elected President

4 hrs ago | 563 Views

Gwanda Mayor; all Councilors defect to Thokozani Khupe

5 hrs ago | 3041 Views

Zimbabwe Ambassador to Israel denies having links with NIKUV

5 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Khupe has gone offside on PRs: Mupambi

6 hrs ago | 3798 Views

Zimbabwe babies born after 30 March will not get birth certificates

6 hrs ago | 3605 Views

MDC's Tendai Masotsha speaks out on Tawanda Muchehiwa abduction saga

6 hrs ago | 3249 Views

Chamisa aligned MDC Alliance chair implicated in Muchehiwa's abduction

6 hrs ago | 1594 Views

Mnangagwa making Zimbabwe unsafe for citizens

6 hrs ago | 2043 Views

Forensic audit exposes massive NRZ fraud

6 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Mugabe's minister in land row

6 hrs ago | 1613 Views

'No salary review, no schools opening'

6 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Cyrene settlers served with eviction order 17 years later

6 hrs ago | 707 Views

Mnangagwa can't lead Gukurahundi reburials, says Survivor

6 hrs ago | 682 Views

Denials of a crisis don't wash it away

6 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zifa targets broadcast deal

6 hrs ago | 358 Views

Demand for cement continues to soar, says PPC

6 hrs ago | 418 Views

Photo of ZRP officer drinking Chibuku in uniform goes viral

7 hrs ago | 3129 Views

Mohadi is too shallow-minded - MLF

7 hrs ago | 1075 Views

RBZ to settle gold miners' outstanding payments

7 hrs ago | 186 Views

Cyberspace new frontier for US regime change agenda

7 hrs ago | 183 Views

Coordinated attacks as weapons to destabilise Mnangagwa's gov't

7 hrs ago | 638 Views

Beerhall turned into hospital

7 hrs ago | 594 Views

Commuters swindled in tap-card scam

7 hrs ago | 666 Views

Khupe to recall Bindura mayor, 8 councillors

7 hrs ago | 516 Views

ARV shortage fears dismissed

7 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 recovery rate impressive

7 hrs ago | 349 Views

Covid-19 creates birth certificate backlog

7 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwean bank escapes US sanctions

7 hrs ago | 528 Views

EXCLUSIVE: 'Energy Mutodi was poisoned'

7 hrs ago | 5926 Views

Chamisa's MDC speaks on abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa

18 hrs ago | 3067 Views

Zanu-PF big shot appeals for sanity

20 hrs ago | 6224 Views

Chamisa's MDC comes under fire for corruption in local authorities

20 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rattled by Western countries' comments

20 hrs ago | 4233 Views

Judge queries prosecution in Ngarivhume case

20 hrs ago | 4663 Views

Recalls hamper service delivery

20 hrs ago | 1050 Views

No to enforced disappearances, says ZimRights

20 hrs ago | 865 Views

Dozens arrested over Nehanda artefacts

20 hrs ago | 1631 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days