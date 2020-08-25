Zanu-PF's future on the line

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF national political commissar Victor Matemadanda has warned that the future of the party is on the line if its bigwigs do not stop their destructive politicking.Addressing Zanu-PF structures in Harare, Matemadanda also demanded warring party officials to show loyalty to President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He warned that the ongoing infighting in Zanu-PF would have serious consequences soon.He said that members were not putting maximum effort to their party work due to factionalism.Meanwhile, former Cabinet minister Rugare Gumbo and expelled Zanu-PF youth Godfrey Tsenengamu said President Mnangagwa is being sabotaged by his senior Zanu-PF colleagues as he toils to fix the country's myriad challenges.Tsenengamu said the President would need to go back to the drawing board to come up with a winning Cabinet line up made up of ministers who understand and support his vision for the country.He said that Mnangagwa's own comrades are sabotaging him for various reasons and also from remnants of the old dispensation.Gumbo reiterated that dialogue was the best way out for the crisis-ridden Zimbabwe as problems cannot be solved through propaganda.