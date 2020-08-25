Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zanu-PF VIPs sabotaging Mnangagwa'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Former Cabinet minister Rugare Gumbo and expelled Zanu-PF youth Godfrey Tsenengamu said President Mnangagwa is being sabotaged by his senior Zanu-PF colleagues as he toils to fix the country's myriad challenges.

Tsenengamu said the President would need to go back to the drawing board to come up with a winning Cabinet line up made up of ministers who understand and support his vision for the country.

He said that Mnangagwa's own comrades are sabotaging him for various reasons and also from remnants of the old dispensation.

Gumbo reiterated that dialogue was the best way out for the crisis-ridden Zimbabwe as problems cannot be solved through propaganda.

Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Another military group attacks Mozambique

35 mins ago | 373 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono is reportedly ill at Chikurubi maximum prison

47 mins ago | 646 Views

Sikhala goes to court in Bosso track suit

50 mins ago | 782 Views

Zanu-PF's future on the line

1 hr ago | 433 Views

Zimbabwe's military Presidium has brought economic growth, says Mohadi

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Abduction saga: MDC Alliance chair blames rivals within her party

1 hr ago | 342 Views

Zesa's daily power cuts worsen

1 hr ago | 294 Views

Ignore ZCTU's 'politicised' lunch hour Demos'

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Chamisa, Khupe in fresh fight

2 hrs ago | 579 Views

The future of restaurants where there's no touching

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mnangagwa to promote Fortune Chasi to Politburo?

3 hrs ago | 4918 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals his failed personal mission in ZANU PF government

4 hrs ago | 3898 Views

AFDB to host swearing ceremony for newly elected President

5 hrs ago | 574 Views

Gwanda Mayor; all Councilors defect to Thokozani Khupe

5 hrs ago | 3107 Views

Zimbabwe Ambassador to Israel denies having links with NIKUV

5 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Khupe has gone offside on PRs: Mupambi

6 hrs ago | 3853 Views

Zimbabwe babies born after 30 March will not get birth certificates

6 hrs ago | 3671 Views

MDC's Tendai Masotsha speaks out on Tawanda Muchehiwa abduction saga

6 hrs ago | 3284 Views

Chamisa aligned MDC Alliance chair implicated in Muchehiwa's abduction

7 hrs ago | 1614 Views

Mnangagwa making Zimbabwe unsafe for citizens

7 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Forensic audit exposes massive NRZ fraud

7 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Mugabe's minister in land row

7 hrs ago | 1636 Views

'No salary review, no schools opening'

7 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Cyrene settlers served with eviction order 17 years later

7 hrs ago | 723 Views

Mnangagwa can't lead Gukurahundi reburials, says Survivor

7 hrs ago | 695 Views

Denials of a crisis don't wash it away

7 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zifa targets broadcast deal

7 hrs ago | 365 Views

Demand for cement continues to soar, says PPC

7 hrs ago | 423 Views

Photo of ZRP officer drinking Chibuku in uniform goes viral

7 hrs ago | 3188 Views

Mohadi is too shallow-minded - MLF

7 hrs ago | 1090 Views

RBZ to settle gold miners' outstanding payments

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Cyberspace new frontier for US regime change agenda

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

Coordinated attacks as weapons to destabilise Mnangagwa's gov't

7 hrs ago | 642 Views

Beerhall turned into hospital

7 hrs ago | 598 Views

Commuters swindled in tap-card scam

7 hrs ago | 671 Views

Khupe to recall Bindura mayor, 8 councillors

7 hrs ago | 519 Views

ARV shortage fears dismissed

7 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 recovery rate impressive

7 hrs ago | 359 Views

Covid-19 creates birth certificate backlog

7 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwean bank escapes US sanctions

7 hrs ago | 538 Views

EXCLUSIVE: 'Energy Mutodi was poisoned'

7 hrs ago | 6021 Views

Chamisa's MDC speaks on abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa

18 hrs ago | 3068 Views

Zanu-PF big shot appeals for sanity

20 hrs ago | 6234 Views

Chamisa's MDC comes under fire for corruption in local authorities

20 hrs ago | 1637 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rattled by Western countries' comments

20 hrs ago | 4240 Views

Judge queries prosecution in Ngarivhume case

20 hrs ago | 4673 Views

Recalls hamper service delivery

20 hrs ago | 1051 Views

No to enforced disappearances, says ZimRights

20 hrs ago | 866 Views

Dozens arrested over Nehanda artefacts

20 hrs ago | 1636 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days