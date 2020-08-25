'Zanu-PF VIPs sabotaging Mnangagwa'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Cabinet minister Rugare Gumbo and expelled Zanu-PF youth Godfrey Tsenengamu said President Mnangagwa is being sabotaged by his senior Zanu-PF colleagues as he toils to fix the country's myriad challenges.Tsenengamu said the President would need to go back to the drawing board to come up with a winning Cabinet line up made up of ministers who understand and support his vision for the country.He said that Mnangagwa's own comrades are sabotaging him for various reasons and also from remnants of the old dispensation.Gumbo reiterated that dialogue was the best way out for the crisis-ridden Zimbabwe as problems cannot be solved through propaganda.