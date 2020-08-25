News / National

by Staff reporter

Detained political activist cum journalist Hopewell Chin'ono is reportedly ill at Chikurubi maximum prison where he remanded and urgently requires medical attention, Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala told journalists upon arrival at the Harare Magistrates Court today.Sikhala relayed Chin'ono's message to top human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa through his own legal representative Harrison Nkomo.Sikhala told journalists at the Harare magistrate court when he arrived for his bail appeal, pending trial."He has sent me to tell you that he is not feeling well, he is seriously ill," said Sikhala before the court set for his bail hearing.He was arrested on the 20th of July and charged with inciting public violence.