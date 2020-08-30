Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Old landlord beds tenant's minor daughter

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
There was drama at Guruve magistrates courts on Friday after a 40-year-old Mvurwi landlord told a Guruve magistrate that he bedded his tenant's 15-year-old daughter as a way of comforting her.

Silos Jawo of Forester E, Mvurwi appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

"Your Worship, I bedded her once, I wanted to comfort her since she had confided in me that she was pregnant and her stepmother was always harassing her, chasing away potential suitors and blocking employment opportunities. I was however unaware that she was a minor," he lamented.

However the minor was adamant that the accused was aware of her age on as he had wished her a happy fifteenth birthday weeks before the sexual intercourse.

Prosecutor Carson Kundiona alleged sometime in July the complainant was seen coming out of Jawo's bedroom by his daughter and quizzed on her move she spilt the bean leading to the arrest of Jawo

The case continues on September 9.
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Another military group attacks Mozambique

5 hrs ago | 4032 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono is reportedly ill at Chikurubi maximum prison

5 hrs ago | 4962 Views

Sikhala goes to court in Bosso track suit

5 hrs ago | 6167 Views

'Zanu-PF VIPs sabotaging Mnangagwa'

5 hrs ago | 5268 Views

Zanu-PF's future on the line

5 hrs ago | 2529 Views

Zimbabwe's military Presidium has brought economic growth, says Mohadi

6 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Abduction saga: MDC Alliance chair blames rivals within her party

6 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Zesa's daily power cuts worsen

6 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Ignore ZCTU's 'politicised' lunch hour Demos'

6 hrs ago | 808 Views

Chamisa, Khupe in fresh fight

6 hrs ago | 2443 Views

The future of restaurants where there's no touching

6 hrs ago | 560 Views

Mnangagwa to promote Fortune Chasi to Politburo?

7 hrs ago | 8669 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals his failed personal mission in ZANU PF government

8 hrs ago | 5094 Views

AFDB to host swearing ceremony for newly elected President

9 hrs ago | 671 Views

Gwanda Mayor; all Councilors defect to Thokozani Khupe

9 hrs ago | 4046 Views

Zimbabwe Ambassador to Israel denies having links with NIKUV

10 hrs ago | 1840 Views

Khupe has gone offside on PRs: Mupambi

10 hrs ago | 4755 Views

Zimbabwe babies born after 30 March will not get birth certificates

10 hrs ago | 5676 Views

MDC's Tendai Masotsha speaks out on Tawanda Muchehiwa abduction saga

11 hrs ago | 3806 Views

Chamisa aligned MDC Alliance chair implicated in Muchehiwa's abduction

11 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Mnangagwa making Zimbabwe unsafe for citizens

11 hrs ago | 2785 Views

Forensic audit exposes massive NRZ fraud

11 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Mugabe's minister in land row

11 hrs ago | 1997 Views

'No salary review, no schools opening'

11 hrs ago | 2386 Views

Cyrene settlers served with eviction order 17 years later

11 hrs ago | 939 Views

Mnangagwa can't lead Gukurahundi reburials, says Survivor

11 hrs ago | 896 Views

Denials of a crisis don't wash it away

11 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zifa targets broadcast deal

11 hrs ago | 479 Views

Demand for cement continues to soar, says PPC

11 hrs ago | 543 Views

Photo of ZRP officer drinking Chibuku in uniform goes viral

11 hrs ago | 4358 Views

Mohadi is too shallow-minded - MLF

11 hrs ago | 1384 Views

RBZ to settle gold miners' outstanding payments

11 hrs ago | 230 Views

Cyberspace new frontier for US regime change agenda

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Coordinated attacks as weapons to destabilise Mnangagwa's gov't

11 hrs ago | 752 Views

Beerhall turned into hospital

11 hrs ago | 686 Views

Commuters swindled in tap-card scam

11 hrs ago | 807 Views

Khupe to recall Bindura mayor, 8 councillors

11 hrs ago | 595 Views

ARV shortage fears dismissed

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 recovery rate impressive

11 hrs ago | 460 Views

Covid-19 creates birth certificate backlog

11 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwean bank escapes US sanctions

11 hrs ago | 678 Views

EXCLUSIVE: 'Energy Mutodi was poisoned'

11 hrs ago | 7571 Views

Chamisa's MDC speaks on abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa

22 hrs ago | 3152 Views

Zanu-PF big shot appeals for sanity

24 hrs ago | 6427 Views

Chamisa's MDC comes under fire for corruption in local authorities

30 Aug 2020 at 17:19hrs | 1702 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rattled by Western countries' comments

30 Aug 2020 at 17:18hrs | 4382 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days