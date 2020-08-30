Old landlord beds tenant's minor daughter

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

There was drama at Guruve magistrates courts on Friday after a 40-year-old Mvurwi landlord told a Guruve magistrate that he bedded his tenant's 15-year-old daughter as a way of comforting her.Silos Jawo of Forester E, Mvurwi appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa."Your Worship, I bedded her once, I wanted to comfort her since she had confided in me that she was pregnant and her stepmother was always harassing her, chasing away potential suitors and blocking employment opportunities. I was however unaware that she was a minor," he lamented.However the minor was adamant that the accused was aware of her age on as he had wished her a happy fifteenth birthday weeks before the sexual intercourse.Prosecutor Carson Kundiona alleged sometime in July the complainant was seen coming out of Jawo's bedroom by his daughter and quizzed on her move she spilt the bean leading to the arrest of JawoThe case continues on September 9.