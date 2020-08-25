Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mohadi sucked into fraud case

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
VICE President Kembo Mohadi has been sucked into a fraud case involving Bulawayo Zanu-PF youth leader Blessed Mushandu, who is accused of swindling a Chinese businessman with interests in mining of over US$100 000.

Mushandu claimed to be a secretary in the vice president's office and that Mohadi would facilitate him to conduct mining in the country.

The court heard that sometime in 2018, the complainant was introduced to Mushandu by his former business partner.

It is alleged that Mushandu introduced himself as the ruling party's youth leader for Bulawayo and a secretary in Mohadi's office stationed in Zimbabwe's second largest city.

Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guuriro further heard that Mushandu and his accomplice misrepresented to the complainant during a meeting at a Harare hotel that all rivers in the country were administered and managed in the office of the vice president.

The Bulawayo Zanu-PF youth leader also allegedly claimed that Mohadi's office had the power to authorise alluvial gold mining.

Mushandu and his colleague, it is alleged, then demanded US$20 000 facilitation fee, which was paid.

The court heard that the complainant was then invited to the office of the vice president in Harare where he was introduced as an investor from China.

After the meeting, it is alleged that Mushandu demanded US$5 000 after claiming that Mohadi had sent them to collect his wife at the airport and to take her to his farm.

It is  also alleged that between January and March 2019, Mushandu and his accomplice concocted different invoices in the name of Umguza Rural District Council, ministry of Mines, Zimbabwe National Water Authority and Environment Management Authority demanding US$5 000, US$47 000, US$20 000 and US$10 900 for purported levies.

The court also heard that sometime in March 2019, Mushandu demanded another $100 000 meant for mining levies which was transferred into his bank account.

Mushandu, who told magistrate Muchuchuti-Guuriro that he was brutally treated by the police, was not asked to plead to the allegations of fraud. He was remanded in custody to today for continuation of his bail application.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa is appearing for the State.

Source - chronicle

