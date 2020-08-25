Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's recalled MPs ordered to surrender diplomatic passports

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Parliament has withdrawn diplomatic passports for all Members of Parliament who were recalled recently from Parliament after they ceased to represent their political parties in the August House.

Clerk of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Chokuda has today written to all legislators that were recalled directing them to surrender their diplomatic passports and revert to ordinary travelling documents.

"Following your recall from Parliament in accordance with Section 129 (1)(k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe you are therefore kindly requested to submit the diplomatic passport to the Registrar General's Office and retrieve your ordinary passport in accordance with the attendant conditions attached to the issuance of the document," read a letter from Mr Chokuda.

One of the affected former legislator, Mr Charlton Hwende from the MDC-T confirmed receiving the letter withdrawing his diplomatic passport.

In an interview, Mr Chokuda confirmed the development saying withdrawing of diplomatic passport to a person who would have ceased to be a legislator was normal.

"It is not victimisation. The issue is the purpose for which it was issued has fallen away, they are no longer MPs," said Mr Chokuda.

The MDC-T recalled at least 21 MPs while Zanu-PF recalled one legislator after they ceased representing them in Parliament.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mnangagwa being sabotaged from inside Zanu-PF'

1 hr ago | 362 Views

Mohadi sucked into fraud case

1 hr ago | 471 Views

Thunderstorm to hit Matabeleland

1 hr ago | 410 Views

Chamisa's MDC launches infiltration inquiry

1 hr ago | 264 Views

Chitando sued

1 hr ago | 353 Views

MDC slams govt over social media law

1 hr ago | 238 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs refusing to return 'Parliament' vehicles

1 hr ago | 335 Views

Old landlord beds tenant's minor daughter

4 hrs ago | 2405 Views

Another military group attacks Mozambique

8 hrs ago | 5606 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono is reportedly ill at Chikurubi maximum prison

8 hrs ago | 6847 Views

Sikhala goes to court in Bosso track suit

8 hrs ago | 8976 Views

'Zanu-PF VIPs sabotaging Mnangagwa'

8 hrs ago | 7816 Views

Zanu-PF's future on the line

8 hrs ago | 3496 Views

Zimbabwe's military Presidium has brought economic growth, says Mohadi

8 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Abduction saga: MDC Alliance chair blames rivals within her party

8 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Zesa's daily power cuts worsen

8 hrs ago | 2035 Views

Ignore ZCTU's 'politicised' lunch hour Demos'

9 hrs ago | 998 Views

Chamisa, Khupe in fresh fight

9 hrs ago | 3137 Views

The future of restaurants where there's no touching

9 hrs ago | 618 Views

Mnangagwa to promote Fortune Chasi to Politburo?

10 hrs ago | 10783 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals his failed personal mission in ZANU PF government

11 hrs ago | 5660 Views

AFDB to host swearing ceremony for newly elected President

12 hrs ago | 714 Views

Gwanda Mayor; all Councilors defect to Thokozani Khupe

12 hrs ago | 4506 Views

Zimbabwe Ambassador to Israel denies having links with NIKUV

12 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Khupe has gone offside on PRs: Mupambi

13 hrs ago | 5300 Views

Zimbabwe babies born after 30 March will not get birth certificates

13 hrs ago | 7216 Views

MDC's Tendai Masotsha speaks out on Tawanda Muchehiwa abduction saga

13 hrs ago | 3999 Views

Chamisa aligned MDC Alliance chair implicated in Muchehiwa's abduction

13 hrs ago | 2137 Views

Mnangagwa making Zimbabwe unsafe for citizens

14 hrs ago | 3177 Views

Forensic audit exposes massive NRZ fraud

14 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Mugabe's minister in land row

14 hrs ago | 2127 Views

'No salary review, no schools opening'

14 hrs ago | 2544 Views

Cyrene settlers served with eviction order 17 years later

14 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Mnangagwa can't lead Gukurahundi reburials, says Survivor

14 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Denials of a crisis don't wash it away

14 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zifa targets broadcast deal

14 hrs ago | 520 Views

Demand for cement continues to soar, says PPC

14 hrs ago | 581 Views

Photo of ZRP officer drinking Chibuku in uniform goes viral

14 hrs ago | 5219 Views

Mohadi is too shallow-minded - MLF

14 hrs ago | 1508 Views

RBZ to settle gold miners' outstanding payments

14 hrs ago | 233 Views

Cyberspace new frontier for US regime change agenda

14 hrs ago | 229 Views

Coordinated attacks as weapons to destabilise Mnangagwa's gov't

14 hrs ago | 805 Views

Beerhall turned into hospital

14 hrs ago | 711 Views

Commuters swindled in tap-card scam

14 hrs ago | 844 Views

Khupe to recall Bindura mayor, 8 councillors

14 hrs ago | 652 Views

ARV shortage fears dismissed

14 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 recovery rate impressive

14 hrs ago | 501 Views

Covid-19 creates birth certificate backlog

14 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwean bank escapes US sanctions

14 hrs ago | 747 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days