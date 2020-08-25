Chamisa's recalled MPs ordered to surrender diplomatic passports

News / National

by Staff reporter

Parliament has withdrawn diplomatic passports for all Members of Parliament who were recalled recently from Parliament after they ceased to represent their political parties in the August House.Clerk of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Chokuda has today written to all legislators that were recalled directing them to surrender their diplomatic passports and revert to ordinary travelling documents."Following your recall from Parliament in accordance with Section 129 (1)(k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe you are therefore kindly requested to submit the diplomatic passport to the Registrar General's Office and retrieve your ordinary passport in accordance with the attendant conditions attached to the issuance of the document," read a letter from Mr Chokuda.One of the affected former legislator, Mr Charlton Hwende from the MDC-T confirmed receiving the letter withdrawing his diplomatic passport.In an interview, Mr Chokuda confirmed the development saying withdrawing of diplomatic passport to a person who would have ceased to be a legislator was normal."It is not victimisation. The issue is the purpose for which it was issued has fallen away, they are no longer MPs," said Mr Chokuda.The MDC-T recalled at least 21 MPs while Zanu-PF recalled one legislator after they ceased representing them in Parliament.