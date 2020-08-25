Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Service delivery has deteriorated to unprecedented levels in Harare

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
SERVICE delivery has deteriorated to unprecedented levels in Harare with residents going for days without water, while garbage goes for months uncollected.

At the centre of the rot is the MDC Alliance that has been looting at the expense of service delivery since it took control of the council at the turn of the millennium.

Current MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa has been sucked into the latest residential stands allocation scandal in the capital city, amid revelations that the opposition party has been stripping the council of land in order to finance its operations.

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) spokesperson Mr John Makamure said more arrests are coming.

"We will continue with arrests, some people appeared in court and more culprits will be brought to book, this applies to other local authorities such as Chitungwiza," said Mr Makamure.

Several MDC-A councillors are facing a slew of allegations ranging from abuse of office and brazen corruption. As a result of the poor management at Town House, rivulets of sewage flow freely in Harare's suburbs where roads are potholed.

Harare Residents Trust director, Mr Precious Shumba, said service delivery under the watch of the MDC continues to plummet even as residents pay up for delivery.

"Water supplies in the last two weeks have gone down to nearly 20 percent, meaning 80 percent of ratepayers have not had municipal water. "Elected representatives are not even communicating with residents on what is happening. Refuse collection is non-existent in most suburbs".

"The City of Harare does not have a reliable billing system. For several months now, residents are not receiving their monthly bills, and when the bills are delivered, they are estimated. Corruption is deep-seated in the council," he said.

Zimbabwe National Organisation of Associations and Residents Trusts chairperson, Mr Shepherd Shalvar Chikomba, said cases of corruption, water shortages, dilapidated and dysfunctional sewer infrastructure, wetland invasions and unscrupulous stands allocations have continued to rise unabated in the capital.

"It is becoming normal to live an abnormal life. Consequently, residents are being trained to celebrate mediocrity or to live without basic amenities and provisions which distinguish them from animals," he said.

Zimbabwe Combined Residents Association president, Mr McSteven Nyabvure, said service delivery has deteriorated to unimaginable alarming levels.

"Those in charge have proved that they are inefficient and now a commission is needed as a matter of urgency to resolve the crisis bedevilling Harare City Council. The people whom we entrusted to run the city are busy pursuing their own agenda at the expense of service delivery," he said.

A visit to most of Harare's high density suburbs reveals an appalling state of service delivery as residents are exposed to diseases such as cholera and typhoid. With a fleet of depleted refuse trucks, Harare City Council claims that it has 15 brand new refuse trucks stuck in South Africa for nearly four years now and are yet to be delivered under "unclear" circumstances.

Sprouting unplanned settlements with no services such as roads, water and sewer lines have sprouted in areas like Eyrecourt and Whitecliff. Recreational and open spaces that used to serve as breathing spaces for residents have been invaded by corrupt MDC-A officials.

Recently, The Herald exposed how the current crop of city fathers "corruptly" allocated themselves and their "bosses" in the MDC-A vast tracts of State land which they were buying for a song.

Authorities have started taking action, arresting councillors who were fingered in corruption including Herbert Gomba,  who has a dossier of abuse of office charges hanging over his head.

The other councillors who were arrested along with Gomba are Hammy Madzingira (Ward 10), Cllr Costa Mande (Ward 14), and Cllr Anthony Shingadeya (Ward 11) and Cllr Lovemore Makuwerere of Ward 24.

However, acting Harare mayor councillor Enock Mupamawonde blamed the economy for their failures.

"Over the past decades, the economy has been on a nosedive that is why we are in such a situation in terms of service delivery. It is difficult to collect rates religiously which then translate to non-performance of revenue also impacting on capital projects."

Information at hand shows that of the 45 MDC Alliance councillors, only two are not involved in stripping the council of land as the party primitively accumulates wealth in what has left the capital with no open space or land banks.

Harare is now a shadow of its once glorious status.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tips for successful sports betting

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Urgent need for MDC Chamisa to rebrand

57 mins ago | 244 Views

Sikhala faces more pending cases

58 mins ago | 263 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

58 mins ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 death toll pass 200 mark

59 mins ago | 127 Views

Cop arrested over fake letters

59 mins ago | 242 Views

'Chin'ono not seriously ill'

60 mins ago | 282 Views

'US ambassador's claims on Zimbabwe baseless'

1 hr ago | 159 Views

ZUNDE condemns violation of the rule of law in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwean economy unlocked to empower Zimbabwean

1 hr ago | 46 Views

#ThisFlag: Pastor Evan Mawarire duped us into his Mnangagwa project: Man of God please do not play around with our pain!

10 hrs ago | 3353 Views

'Mnangagwa being sabotaged from inside Zanu-PF'

12 hrs ago | 2982 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs ordered to surrender diplomatic passports

12 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Mohadi sucked into fraud case

12 hrs ago | 3754 Views

Thunderstorm to hit Matabeleland

12 hrs ago | 2964 Views

Chamisa's MDC launches infiltration inquiry

12 hrs ago | 2237 Views

Chitando sued

12 hrs ago | 2661 Views

MDC slams govt over social media law

12 hrs ago | 751 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs refusing to return 'Parliament' vehicles

12 hrs ago | 955 Views

Old landlord beds tenant's minor daughter

15 hrs ago | 3308 Views

Another military group attacks Mozambique

19 hrs ago | 6522 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono is reportedly ill at Chikurubi maximum prison

19 hrs ago | 7510 Views

Sikhala goes to court in Bosso track suit

19 hrs ago | 11006 Views

'Zanu-PF VIPs sabotaging Mnangagwa'

19 hrs ago | 9548 Views

Zanu-PF's future on the line

19 hrs ago | 3755 Views

Zimbabwe's military Presidium has brought economic growth, says Mohadi

20 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Abduction saga: MDC Alliance chair blames rivals within her party

20 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Zesa's daily power cuts worsen

20 hrs ago | 2682 Views

Ignore ZCTU's 'politicised' lunch hour Demos'

20 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Chamisa, Khupe in fresh fight

20 hrs ago | 3901 Views

The future of restaurants where there's no touching

20 hrs ago | 686 Views

Mnangagwa to promote Fortune Chasi to Politburo?

21 hrs ago | 12993 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals his failed personal mission in ZANU PF government

22 hrs ago | 6616 Views

AFDB to host swearing ceremony for newly elected President

23 hrs ago | 736 Views

Gwanda Mayor; all Councilors defect to Thokozani Khupe

23 hrs ago | 5206 Views

Zimbabwe Ambassador to Israel denies having links with NIKUV

23 hrs ago | 2255 Views

Khupe has gone offside on PRs: Mupambi

24 hrs ago | 5793 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days