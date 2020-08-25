Latest News Editor's Choice


Cop arrested over fake letters

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A POLICEMAN has been arrested on allegations of issuing fake Covid-19 exemption letters to members of the public and two politicians.

Constable Oswald Jonga who is based at Borrowdale Police Station was arrested on Saturday after investigations revealed he issued the fake exemption letters to MDC-Alliance councillor for Harare's Ward 16, Denford Ngadziore and political activist Prince Mandenga, among several other people in the city.

He was allegedly using his personal computer and fake date stamps to produce the documents while charging people at least US$10 per letter. Jonga was yesterday still assisting police with investigations and is expected to appear in court this week.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

"Police confirm the arrest of Constable Jonga Oswald in connection with the issuance of a fake Covid-19 exemption letters. The arrest comes after a Beitbridge policeman, Constable Tapiwa Mangoma, was arrested last week for harbouring and assisting seven armed robbers, including Zimbabwe's most wanted suspected criminal, Musa Taj Abdul.

Police had been tracking Taj Abdul for nearly two decades and his run came to an abrupt end on August 24 when he was arrested together with Rudolf Kanhanga alias Tapiwa Munatsi (29), Liberty Mupamhanga (29), Prince Makodza (31), Godfrey Mupamhanga (27), Charles Lundu (47) and Innocent Jairos (32).

Source - the herald

