Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Plumtree plunged into darkness

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PLUMTREE Town and the border post have been plunged into darkness for the past three days as Zesa is struggling to restore power after thieves indiscriminately vandalised overhead electricity cables in a futile search for copper cables.

The destruction of Zesa installations on Friday caused a blackout and also resulting in the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) failing to pump water into its reservoirs servicing both commercial and residential areas of the border town.

By yesterday, engineers and technicians from the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of Zesa Holdings, were still making frantic efforts to restore power.

Zesa's acting western region general manager Engineer Lloyd Jaji yesterday confirmed the development, saying efforts were underway to restore power in the border town.

"On Friday night suspected copper thieves tampered with our installations resulting in the entire town plunging into darkness. Normally whenever there is a blackout, our teams react swiftly to try to restore power, but in this case, we discovered that our installations had been vandalised," he said.

"We deployed our teams on Saturday, but unfortunately we couldn't finish the work because we discovered that several areas had been affected."

Eng Jaji said the vandals did not steal anything because there was no copper in the overhead cables.

"Ordinarily, thieves vandalised to steal copper, but in this case, there was no copper because we removed all the copper and replaced it with aluminum soon after they vandalised our installations last year and stole copper cables," he said.

"Some of the structures are now old such that if you cut one of the wires, there is an imbalance resulting in the structures collapsing. It is not a case of simply joining the cables which we cut, but we now have to first replace the structures that fell down."

Eng Jaji advised customers to treat all electrical installations as live, as power could be restored without notice anytime. He said they have since engaged police following an increase in cases of vandalism of Zesa property.

Plumtree Town Secretary Mr Davis Dumezweni Luthe said the blackout affected businesses in and around Figtree and Plumtree town and also affected Plumtree District Hospital's operations. He said following the blackout the town went dry with residents now relying on boreholes drilled at several strategic points.

"Whenever the town experiences power outages, automatically our water supply system is affected. We have drilled boreholes in several areas and residents are therefore relying on those facilities," said Mr Luthe.

Last year in August, Plumtree Border Post was plunged into darkness for two days following theft of copper cables in Figtree, also affecting the whole farming community of Figtree including the popular Redwood Leisure Centre.

The theft occurred around Cyrene High School causing a blackout for a radius of over 80 kilometres around the border post, on the Zimbabwean side.

Zesa has been losing cables worth millions of dollars to thieves with some targeting transformer oil for sale on the black market.

Smugglers have also been cashing in on the stolen copper most of which they sell in neighbouring countries.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Much fewer tests (602) done today' - nonsense that's Zanu PF strategy, fewer tests lower covid-19 cases

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Tips for successful sports betting

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Urgent need for MDC Chamisa to rebrand

1 hr ago | 293 Views

Sikhala faces more pending cases

1 hr ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 death toll pass 200 mark

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Cop arrested over fake letters

1 hr ago | 274 Views

'Chin'ono not seriously ill'

1 hr ago | 323 Views

'US ambassador's claims on Zimbabwe baseless'

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Service delivery has deteriorated to unprecedented levels in Harare

1 hr ago | 86 Views

ZUNDE condemns violation of the rule of law in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwean economy unlocked to empower Zimbabwean

1 hr ago | 52 Views

#ThisFlag: Pastor Evan Mawarire duped us into his Mnangagwa project: Man of God please do not play around with our pain!

10 hrs ago | 3385 Views

'Mnangagwa being sabotaged from inside Zanu-PF'

12 hrs ago | 3005 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs ordered to surrender diplomatic passports

12 hrs ago | 1578 Views

Mohadi sucked into fraud case

12 hrs ago | 3773 Views

Thunderstorm to hit Matabeleland

12 hrs ago | 2971 Views

Chamisa's MDC launches infiltration inquiry

12 hrs ago | 2247 Views

Chitando sued

12 hrs ago | 2675 Views

MDC slams govt over social media law

12 hrs ago | 751 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs refusing to return 'Parliament' vehicles

12 hrs ago | 964 Views

Old landlord beds tenant's minor daughter

15 hrs ago | 3313 Views

Another military group attacks Mozambique

19 hrs ago | 6530 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono is reportedly ill at Chikurubi maximum prison

19 hrs ago | 7513 Views

Sikhala goes to court in Bosso track suit

19 hrs ago | 11024 Views

'Zanu-PF VIPs sabotaging Mnangagwa'

19 hrs ago | 9582 Views

Zanu-PF's future on the line

19 hrs ago | 3759 Views

Zimbabwe's military Presidium has brought economic growth, says Mohadi

20 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Abduction saga: MDC Alliance chair blames rivals within her party

20 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Zesa's daily power cuts worsen

20 hrs ago | 2692 Views

Ignore ZCTU's 'politicised' lunch hour Demos'

20 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Chamisa, Khupe in fresh fight

20 hrs ago | 3912 Views

The future of restaurants where there's no touching

20 hrs ago | 688 Views

Mnangagwa to promote Fortune Chasi to Politburo?

21 hrs ago | 13015 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals his failed personal mission in ZANU PF government

22 hrs ago | 6624 Views

AFDB to host swearing ceremony for newly elected President

23 hrs ago | 736 Views

Gwanda Mayor; all Councilors defect to Thokozani Khupe

23 hrs ago | 5214 Views

Zimbabwe Ambassador to Israel denies having links with NIKUV

24 hrs ago | 2256 Views

Khupe has gone offside on PRs: Mupambi

24 hrs ago | 5796 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days