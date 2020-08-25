Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sikhala faces more pending cases

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC-Alliance national vice chairperson Job Sikhala has two other pending cases under investigation at St Mary's Police Station, for assault and for contravening the Urban Council's Act, Harare Magistrates Court heard yesterday during a bail application.

Sikhala is facing charges of inciting public violence on July 31 and is seeking bail.

The investigating officer, Detective Assistant Inspector Victor Mukohwa, giving evidence for the State as to why Sikhala was not a proper candidate to be granted bail, brought up the other two complaints.

During cross examination Sikhala's defence questioned Det Asst Insp Mukohwa on whether the current incitement case before the courts was more serious than a previous charge on which he was acquitted at the Masvingo High Court.

The defence submitted that Sikhala was then granted bail by the Masvingo High Court on a charge with a potential sentence of 20-years imprisonment compared to the current charge where the maximum sentence is 10-years.

Det Asst Insp Mukohwa replied that each case must be treated on its own merits. In the present case, the trial would centre on whether or not the words that were uttered by Sikhala constituted an offence.

Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube adjourned the bail hearing to today. Sikhala's lawyer, Mr Eric Matinenga challenged his placement on remand arguing that every person had a right to demonstrate and right of freedom of association and expression.

Two video clips were last Friday played in court showing Sikhala boasting that he was aware police were looking for him but would not surrender easily, equating himself to a freedom fighter.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Much fewer tests (602) done today' - nonsense that's Zanu PF strategy, fewer tests lower covid-19 cases

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Tips for successful sports betting

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Urgent need for MDC Chamisa to rebrand

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 death toll pass 200 mark

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Cop arrested over fake letters

1 hr ago | 269 Views

'Chin'ono not seriously ill'

1 hr ago | 316 Views

'US ambassador's claims on Zimbabwe baseless'

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Service delivery has deteriorated to unprecedented levels in Harare

1 hr ago | 84 Views

ZUNDE condemns violation of the rule of law in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwean economy unlocked to empower Zimbabwean

1 hr ago | 52 Views

#ThisFlag: Pastor Evan Mawarire duped us into his Mnangagwa project: Man of God please do not play around with our pain!

10 hrs ago | 3381 Views

'Mnangagwa being sabotaged from inside Zanu-PF'

12 hrs ago | 3001 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs ordered to surrender diplomatic passports

12 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Mohadi sucked into fraud case

12 hrs ago | 3772 Views

Thunderstorm to hit Matabeleland

12 hrs ago | 2968 Views

Chamisa's MDC launches infiltration inquiry

12 hrs ago | 2245 Views

Chitando sued

12 hrs ago | 2672 Views

MDC slams govt over social media law

12 hrs ago | 751 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs refusing to return 'Parliament' vehicles

12 hrs ago | 964 Views

Old landlord beds tenant's minor daughter

15 hrs ago | 3311 Views

Another military group attacks Mozambique

19 hrs ago | 6530 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono is reportedly ill at Chikurubi maximum prison

19 hrs ago | 7512 Views

Sikhala goes to court in Bosso track suit

19 hrs ago | 11020 Views

'Zanu-PF VIPs sabotaging Mnangagwa'

19 hrs ago | 9575 Views

Zanu-PF's future on the line

19 hrs ago | 3759 Views

Zimbabwe's military Presidium has brought economic growth, says Mohadi

20 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Abduction saga: MDC Alliance chair blames rivals within her party

20 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Zesa's daily power cuts worsen

20 hrs ago | 2690 Views

Ignore ZCTU's 'politicised' lunch hour Demos'

20 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Chamisa, Khupe in fresh fight

20 hrs ago | 3909 Views

The future of restaurants where there's no touching

20 hrs ago | 688 Views

Mnangagwa to promote Fortune Chasi to Politburo?

21 hrs ago | 13013 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals his failed personal mission in ZANU PF government

22 hrs ago | 6622 Views

AFDB to host swearing ceremony for newly elected President

23 hrs ago | 736 Views

Gwanda Mayor; all Councilors defect to Thokozani Khupe

23 hrs ago | 5212 Views

Zimbabwe Ambassador to Israel denies having links with NIKUV

24 hrs ago | 2256 Views

Khupe has gone offside on PRs: Mupambi

24 hrs ago | 5796 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days