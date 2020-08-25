Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Heads to roll at NRZ

by Staff reporter
42 secs ago
The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has embarked on a managerial shake-up to reduce its wage bill after it emerged that the parastatal was top-heavy.

The two-year restructuring exercise aims to cut 50 managerial posts from the current 180. This comes as the under-capitalised parastatal is struggling to perform due to poor management.

"In 2016, government directed that NRZ must retrench and NRZ had a workforce of about 8 000. They were given a week to layo­ half of the workers because the salaries alone — the percentage of salaries and revenues became unacceptable," NRZ board chairman Martin Dinha told journalists in Harare last Friday.


Source - Newsday

