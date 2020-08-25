Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Panners dig up Chiadzwa graves

by Staff reporter
5 secs ago | Views
Cheeky illegal diamond miners have reportedly invaded and dug up some graves in search of the precious stone in Chiadzwa.

This came out during a meeting of traditional leaders in Chiadzwa last week. The leaders ordered the illegal miners to stop the act which they described as taboo.

Headman Robert Chiadzwa told NewsDay yesterday that they had since reported the matter to police.

Spiritualists leader Mathew Mundondo said the illegal miners raied the Banya area, where there are graves of Chiadzwa founders.

Source - Newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Heads to roll at NRZ

41 secs ago | 0 Views

Sports Clubs under siege

7 mins ago | 2 Views

'Much fewer tests (602) done today' - nonsense that's Zanu PF strategy, fewer tests lower covid-19 cases

27 mins ago | 50 Views

Tips for successful sports betting

33 mins ago | 55 Views

Urgent need for MDC Chamisa to rebrand

1 hr ago | 579 Views

Sikhala faces more pending cases

1 hr ago | 543 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

1 hr ago | 297 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 death toll pass 200 mark

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Cop arrested over fake letters

1 hr ago | 467 Views

'Chin'ono not seriously ill'

1 hr ago | 509 Views

'US ambassador's claims on Zimbabwe baseless'

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Service delivery has deteriorated to unprecedented levels in Harare

1 hr ago | 120 Views

ZUNDE condemns violation of the rule of law in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwean economy unlocked to empower Zimbabwean

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

#ThisFlag: Pastor Evan Mawarire duped us into his Mnangagwa project: Man of God please do not play around with our pain!

10 hrs ago | 3506 Views

'Mnangagwa being sabotaged from inside Zanu-PF'

13 hrs ago | 3082 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs ordered to surrender diplomatic passports

13 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Mohadi sucked into fraud case

13 hrs ago | 3869 Views

Thunderstorm to hit Matabeleland

13 hrs ago | 3035 Views

Chamisa's MDC launches infiltration inquiry

13 hrs ago | 2309 Views

Chitando sued

13 hrs ago | 2725 Views

MDC slams govt over social media law

13 hrs ago | 760 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs refusing to return 'Parliament' vehicles

13 hrs ago | 994 Views

Old landlord beds tenant's minor daughter

16 hrs ago | 3368 Views

Another military group attacks Mozambique

19 hrs ago | 6582 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono is reportedly ill at Chikurubi maximum prison

19 hrs ago | 7534 Views

Sikhala goes to court in Bosso track suit

19 hrs ago | 11113 Views

'Zanu-PF VIPs sabotaging Mnangagwa'

20 hrs ago | 9695 Views

Zanu-PF's future on the line

20 hrs ago | 3773 Views

Zimbabwe's military Presidium has brought economic growth, says Mohadi

20 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Abduction saga: MDC Alliance chair blames rivals within her party

20 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Zesa's daily power cuts worsen

20 hrs ago | 2717 Views

Ignore ZCTU's 'politicised' lunch hour Demos'

20 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Chamisa, Khupe in fresh fight

20 hrs ago | 3961 Views

The future of restaurants where there's no touching

20 hrs ago | 689 Views

Mnangagwa to promote Fortune Chasi to Politburo?

22 hrs ago | 13106 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals his failed personal mission in ZANU PF government

23 hrs ago | 6691 Views

AFDB to host swearing ceremony for newly elected President

23 hrs ago | 736 Views

Gwanda Mayor; all Councilors defect to Thokozani Khupe

24 hrs ago | 5230 Views

Zimbabwe Ambassador to Israel denies having links with NIKUV

24 hrs ago | 2267 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days