Panners dig up Chiadzwa graves

by Staff reporter

Cheeky illegal diamond miners have reportedly invaded and dug up some graves in search of the precious stone in Chiadzwa.This came out during a meeting of traditional leaders in Chiadzwa last week. The leaders ordered the illegal miners to stop the act which they described as taboo.Headman Robert Chiadzwa told NewsDay yesterday that they had since reported the matter to police.Spiritualists leader Mathew Mundondo said the illegal miners raied the Banya area, where there are graves of Chiadzwa founders.