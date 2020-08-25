Gwanda councillors dump Chamisa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Six Gwanda councillors elected on an MDC Alliance ticket have shifted their political allegiance to the rival MDC-T led by Thokhozani Khupe.This came at a time Khupe's party has been recalling elected MDC Alliance o cials who refused to disown Nelson Chamisa's leadership after the controversial Supreme Court ruling that adjudged his ascendancy to the helm of the party as awed.Sources yesterday told Southern Eye that all six councillors from Gwanda had joined Khupe's party and on Sunday held a meeting with acting spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni, who is in charge of Matabeleland South a‑ airs.