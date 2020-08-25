Ramaphosa turns heat on Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

South African President and African Union chairperson Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday said his special envoys to Zimbabwe must travel back to Harare soon and engage all stakeholders to fully appreciate the gravity of the crisis in Harare.This comes as South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party intensifies efforts to assist Zimbabwe emerge from its deepening crisis.Ramaphosa last month dispatched former Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete and former Safety and Security minister Sydney Mufamadi as his special envoys to Zimbabwe, but the team sparked controversy after it only met President Emmerson Mnangagwa and snubbed other key stakeholders, including the main opposition MDC Alliance party.