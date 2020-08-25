Latest News Editor's Choice


Parly resumes sitting today

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Parliament resumes sitting today after a two-month COVID-19-induced break which came about after five legislators tested positive to the virus.

Yesterday, Parliament kickstarted its compulsory COVID-19 tests for MPs and staff as it prepared for resumption of sittings today.

Clerk of Parliament, Kennedy Chokuda, recently announced that there will be compulsory testing of MPs and staff before resumption of sittings, adding that Parliament was also working towards going virtual in order to minimise COVID-19 infections.

The coronavirus has severely affected the sittings of both National Assembly and Senate, with civic society organisations raising concern that there were several laws that needed to be crafted, while others were at different stages of being crafted, but had been disrupted by the long break.

Last week, only a handful of MPs from Harare attended the National Assembly sitting, which lasted for less than 20 minutes.

Source - Newsday

