Mnangagwa told to resolve crisis or nation sinks

by Staff reporter
The usual band of political analysts has said that President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF should lead efforts to address the country's decades long political crisis if the Government is to have any chance of mitigating the economic pain of Zimbabweans.

University of Zimbabwe political science lecturer Eldred Masunungure said that Zimbabwe's problems were not new, but most people expected President Mnangagwa to solve them.

He added that even if the President was to be given 100 years to rule, if he does not solve the political crisis, nothing will succeed on the economic front.

Another political science lecturer Stephen Chan reiterated the need for economic and political reforms.



Source - Daily News

