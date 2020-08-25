'Don't open our schools'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chief executive officer of the Zimbabwe Teachers Association, Sifiso Ndlovu says the Government has failed to mobilise resources and to improve infrastructure at schools to enable a safe return to classes.He said the 2020 academic year is now lost and the Government must stop the fallacy that learners can sit examinations because they were learning online.He also said there was inadequate personal protective equipment for teachers and not enough furniture at schools to enforce social distancing for learners.