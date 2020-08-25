Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

High Court upholds Gata's suspension

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The High Court has upheld a decision to suspend Zesa Holdings executive chairman Sydney Gata pending investigations into abuse of office allegations.

Gata faces a string of allegations, among them diversion of Zesa projects to entities associated with him, employment of ghost workers and unauthorized use of Zesa funds.

The High Court last Friday upheld Gata's suspension on paid leave for 60 days and barred him from visiting the Zesa offices during the period.

Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Ramaphosa envoys must meet MDC' ANC says

7 mins ago | 17 Views

MDC-A member raps Govt over failure to address gender needs during lockdown

50 mins ago | 62 Views

Chin'ono 'seriously ill' - 'not seriously ill'

1 hr ago | 484 Views

Millers want Musarara re-elected

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Masvingo evictions: Govt under fire

1 hr ago | 153 Views

'Don't open our schools'

1 hr ago | 407 Views

Mnangagwa told to resolve crisis or nation sinks

1 hr ago | 432 Views

Parly resumes sitting today

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Ramaphosa turns heat on Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 745 Views

Gwanda councillors dump Chamisa

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Panners dig up Chiadzwa graves

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Heads to roll at NRZ

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Sports Clubs under siege

1 hr ago | 80 Views

'Much fewer tests (602) done today' - nonsense that's Zanu PF strategy, fewer tests lower covid-19 cases

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Tips for successful sports betting

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Urgent need for MDC Chamisa to rebrand

3 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Sikhala faces more pending cases

3 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

3 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 death toll pass 200 mark

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

Cop arrested over fake letters

3 hrs ago | 864 Views

'Chin'ono not seriously ill'

3 hrs ago | 886 Views

'US ambassador's claims on Zimbabwe baseless'

3 hrs ago | 485 Views

Service delivery has deteriorated to unprecedented levels in Harare

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

ZUNDE condemns violation of the rule of law in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwean economy unlocked to empower Zimbabwean

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

#ThisFlag: Pastor Evan Mawarire duped us into his Mnangagwa project: Man of God please do not play around with our pain!

12 hrs ago | 3802 Views

'Mnangagwa being sabotaged from inside Zanu-PF'

14 hrs ago | 3306 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs ordered to surrender diplomatic passports

14 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Mohadi sucked into fraud case

14 hrs ago | 4124 Views

Thunderstorm to hit Matabeleland

14 hrs ago | 3204 Views

Chamisa's MDC launches infiltration inquiry

14 hrs ago | 2502 Views

Chitando sued

14 hrs ago | 2876 Views

MDC slams govt over social media law

14 hrs ago | 785 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs refusing to return 'Parliament' vehicles

14 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Old landlord beds tenant's minor daughter

17 hrs ago | 3515 Views

Another military group attacks Mozambique

21 hrs ago | 6717 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono is reportedly ill at Chikurubi maximum prison

21 hrs ago | 7590 Views

Sikhala goes to court in Bosso track suit

21 hrs ago | 11405 Views

'Zanu-PF VIPs sabotaging Mnangagwa'

21 hrs ago | 10058 Views

Zanu-PF's future on the line

21 hrs ago | 3814 Views

Zimbabwe's military Presidium has brought economic growth, says Mohadi

21 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Abduction saga: MDC Alliance chair blames rivals within her party

21 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Zesa's daily power cuts worsen

21 hrs ago | 2837 Views

Ignore ZCTU's 'politicised' lunch hour Demos'

21 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Chamisa, Khupe in fresh fight

21 hrs ago | 4090 Views

The future of restaurants where there's no touching

22 hrs ago | 692 Views

Mnangagwa to promote Fortune Chasi to Politburo?

23 hrs ago | 13382 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days