High Court upholds Gata's suspension

News / National

by Staff reporter

The High Court has upheld a decision to suspend Zesa Holdings executive chairman Sydney Gata pending investigations into abuse of office allegations.Gata faces a string of allegations, among them diversion of Zesa projects to entities associated with him, employment of ghost workers and unauthorized use of Zesa funds.The High Court last Friday upheld Gata's suspension on paid leave for 60 days and barred him from visiting the Zesa offices during the period.