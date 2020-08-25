Masvingo evictions: Govt under fire

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Masvingo-based pressure group has raised a red flag over government backed evictions of desperate villagers in the province, saying the orders flout efforts to slow down the devastating effects of COVID-19.Masvingo Centre for Research Advocacy and Development (MACRAD) yesterday said it noted with great concern that 56 households, constituting over 300 people, had been living under a tree in Gutsaruzhinji village, ward 23 in Chiredzi North constituency since July 10, 2020."The 56 households were forcibly evicted from their homes while their houses, crops and property were destroyed and burnt during the ongoing Nyangambe land conflict," the lobby group said in a statement.