Millers want Musarara re-elected

Some millers have started canvassing for re-election of the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) national chairman, Tafadzwa Musarara and his entire executive "because of the role they played in providing wisdom to the association".The call for Musarara's re-election was endorsed during the millers' extra-ordinary virtual meeting which, among other issues, reviewed the roller meal subsidy programme.The meeting also reviewed private grain imports aimed at providing food to vulnerable communities.GMAZ acting general manager Garikai Chaunza confirmed the meeting, which he said did not deal with elections only, but the food situation in the country.